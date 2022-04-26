U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

Cymbiotika Introduces Reformulated Super Greens Supplement to Boost Daily Nutrition

·2 min read

The new formula aids in supporting healthy blood and activates cellular detoxification

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its reformulated Super Greens. The revamped Super Greens formula features a bioavailable complex of some of nature's most powerful plant compounds to boost energy levels, support healthy blood and activate cellular detoxification.

Cymbiotika announces reformulated Super Greens that aids in supporting healthy blood and activates cellular detoxification

"We constantly challenge ourselves to research and innovate, so that we can find effective ways to enhance our formulas and ensure our customers are provided with the best products possible to improve their health," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "We have reformulated our Super Greens with a bioavailable complex that includes chlorophyll, broccoli seed and other alkalizing greens that boost energy levels, support healthy blood, and activate cellular detoxification."

In addition to supporting overall cellular detoxification and alkalization, healthy blood and iron levels, Cymbiotika's Super Greens boosts energy production and output and activates the body's immunological response systems. Crafted with completely plant-based ingredients of the highest quality, Super Greens is meant to serve consumers looking to detox, improve gut health and achieve overall healthy aging.

"Our goal is to help our customers improve their immunity, and promote overall well-being by offering the best dietary supplements they will need to lead a healthy life. We know that to improve overall health, it is vital to incorporate the proper amount of nutrients from leafy greens into our diets," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi.

Cymbiotika's Super Greens retails for $78 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Customers can consume the citrus lime-flavored supplement any time of day by squeezing the entire contents of the pouch directly into their mouth or stir it into a favorite beverage. For enhanced cellular detoxification and protection, mix with Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, and wild-crafted ingredients. Super Greens are gluten free, sugar free, keto friendly, soy free, gmp certified, plant-based and made in the USA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives, or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

