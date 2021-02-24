Cyntar Ventures Inc., Announces Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / CYNTAR VENTURES INC. (the "Company") (CSE:CYN) wishes to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 Subscription Receipts (each a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted, at no additional consideration, into one common share in the capital of the Company upon receipt of the CSE's conditional approval to the Company's Change of Business (See the Company's Press Release dated September 24, 2020). A finder's fee equal to 10% of the Proceeds will be paid in connection with the Offering.
The closing of the Offering, which is at the discretion of the Company, is expected to occur on or about March 4, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.
For further information, please contact:
Gadi Levin
Phone: (647) 558 5564
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Gadi Levin"
Gadi Levin
CEO
Suite #905-1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC Canada V6E 2Y3
Phone (604) 689-2646 Fax (604) 689-1289
SOURCE: Cyntar Ventures Inc.
