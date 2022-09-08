U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

CYPHER LEARNING Honored in Forbes Advisor's 'Best Learning Management Systems of 2022' Awards

·3 min read

CYPHER's MATRIX for Business Platform Receives Top Score and Ranks 'Best for Ease of Use'

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it has been named to the "Best Learning Management Systems of 2022" list by Forbes Advisor. CYPHER's MATRIX for Business platform was the top-ranked solution in the list, as well as rated "best for ease of use."

CYPHER LEARNING's MATRIX for Business platform has been named to the “Best Learning Management Systems of 2022” list by Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor — part of the Forbes Media LLC brand — is dedicated to "smart financial decisions made simple." Its "Best of" awards help businesses and individuals find the right products at the right price. Forbes Advisor's independent and objective editorial team uses a strict methodology to determine the rankings, with content informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis and expert insights.

As companies today, in an ever-evolving business landscape, seek to equip their workforce with the right skills for the job, a learning management system (LMS) enables them to build, manage and deliver consistent online training. Forbes Advisor notes that LMSs are "used in corporate settings to deliver online courses and track employee progress… [and] can also be used in other ways, such as to provide compliance training or customer education."

To determine the best LMSs, Forbes Advisor considered factors including ease of use, features, customer support, pricing, scalability, reputation and real-world customer experiences — weighting each category based on importance to users. Among the LMSs evaluated, MATRIX received the top score: 4.5, on a five-point scale.

A complete solution for training, upskilling and onboarding companies' employees, clients and partners, MATRIX offers powerful, easy-to-use features that drive engagement and make learning stick. Recent cutting-edge skills development capabilities enable learners to set goals, get personalized recommendations, track progress and competencies, and more.

Forbes Advisor shared why it picked MATRIX: "MATRIX LMS has an intuitive UX [user experience], requiring little-to-no technical knowledge to create courses. Users can establish goals, and AI will help them choose a learning path that matches their goals. Its e-commerce tools make it easy to sell online courses, and the mobile app allows students to learn anywhere they're at. It also includes features such as web conferencing, automation, content authoring and gamification."

This recognition from Forbes Advisor comes on the heels of other honors for CYPHER this year. For example, MATRIX was also named to the 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist ("Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training" category) and recognized by eLearning Industry as among the "Top Social and Collaborative Learning Platforms (2022)" and "Top LMS Training Software With Learning Analytics Tools (2022)." In addition, the company's NEO platform for educational institutions was honored as the "Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner" in the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards.

"The ways that businesses communicate, collaborate and share knowledge have changed a lot over the past few years," said CYPHER LEARNING CEO Graham Glass. "Whether you're looking to train a remote, hybrid or in-person workforce — or deliver customer or partner training — we provide flexible and intuitive tools to get the job done well. This recognition from Forbes Advisor underscores CYPHER LEARNING's commitment to excellence in training, as well as the outstanding real-world results our customers around the world achieve."

For more information about how organizations use MATRIX to drive successful learning and business outcomes, please visit https://www.cypherlearning.com/customers/matrix/.

About CYPHER LEARNING
CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypher-learning-honored-in-forbes-advisors-best-learning-management-systems-of-2022-awards-301619873.html

SOURCE CYPHER LEARNING

