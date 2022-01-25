AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Jose Contreras is joining our team as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Jose will be a great asset. We are looking forward to his leadership of our global operations," said Cypress Industries CEO, Tom Lonsdale. Jose has 35 years of manufacturing experience in Mexico with companies like GE, Molex and General Dynamics. His experience also includes spearheading large global wire harness manufacturers.

"Cypress Industries has tripled in revenue over the past four years and we believe Jose is instrumental in continuing that growth through his leadership and organization skills," said Lonsdale. Jose will oversee all operations at Cypress Industries' three Mexico manufacturing plants and at their facility in India.

About Cypress Industries

Cypress Industries is a global, vertically-integrated contract manufacturer of PCBA's, sheet metal fabrication, box build services, wire harnesses, custom cables, high level assemblies, plastic injection molding and machined parts. Our vertical integration allows customers to consolidate vendors and provides us with a unique perspective into many different manufacturing techniques. This enhances our core competence of assisting customers with design for manufacturability and value engineering. Our wholly-owned PCBA, sheet metal, custom cable, control panel and wire harness manufacturing facilities in Texas, Mexico and India give us the ability to service customers' high-volume needs and global locations.

Media Contact:

Heather Pierce

512-751-4093

328237@email4pr.com

Cypress Industries Contact:

Tim O'Grady, Chief Marketing Officer

512-637-2551

328237@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-industries-hires-chief-operating-officer-301467398.html

SOURCE Cypress Industries