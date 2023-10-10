Cyprium Metals Non-Executive Interim Chair Acquires 9.4% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Interim Chair, J. Fifield, recently paid AU$0.034 per share to buy AU$758k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.4%.

Cyprium Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Adrian Martin, for AU$8.1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.06 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.026. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Adrian Martin was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 33.46m shares for AU$1.2m. On the other hand they divested 135.00m shares, for AU$8.1m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of Cyprium Metals shares, worth about AU$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyprium Metals Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Cyprium Metals stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cyprium Metals has 7 warning signs (5 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

