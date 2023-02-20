Cyprus Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Cyprus is Slowly Developing Fibre Infrastructure
Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyprus - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Cyprus is slowly developing fibre infrastructure
Cyprus's telecom market is largely supported by the mobile sector, which accounts for the largest share of voice and data connections, as well as revenue. The sector is set to develop further into 2021, supported by 5G services which were launched in February 2021 shortly after the award of licences following the multi-spectrum auction held in December 2020.
However, the country's fibre broadband sector remains lacklustre. There were barely 30,000 fibre-based subscribers at the beginning of 2021, accounting for only 9% of all fixed broadband connections. Similarly, gigabit connections accounted for only 0.05% of the total.
Nevertheless, there are promising signs that the market will develop strongly in coming years. Cablenet's cable broadband network reaches 60% of premises, and the company is investing to increase its footprint to 80% of premises.
For its part, Cyta is fast-tracking its fibre rollout plans, having adjusted its original 10-year NBN program in preference for rolling out fibre to 90% of the population (covering 200,000 premises) by the end of 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Europe Market Comparison
Market characteristics
Market Leaders
Market Challengers
Market Emergents
TMI versus GDP
Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Telecommunications market
Regulatory environment
Historical overview
Regulatory authority
Fixed-line developments
Mobile network developments
Mobile market
Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Major mobile operators
Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
Introduction and statistical overview
Other fixed broadband services
Digital economy
E-government
E-commerce
Fixed network operators
Cyta
Epic
PrimeTel
Telecommunications infrastructure
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
Glossary of abbreviations
Related reports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zhjr9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900