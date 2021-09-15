U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Cyren Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market

·4 min read
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Cyren intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs and the repayment of indebtedness. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about September 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, Cyren is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") covering the resale of the ordinary shares to be issued to the investors (including the shares underlying the warrants) no later than 15 days after today and to use best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 75 days after today in the event of a "full review" by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: https://www.cyren.com/blog
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cyren's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement and the intended use of proceeds, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of Cyren's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by Cyren with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Cyren does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1 (703) 760-3320}
Kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664247/Cyren-Announces-102-Million-Private-Placement-Priced-at-a-Premium-to-Market

