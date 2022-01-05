Cytek® Biosciences Expands Fremont Headquarters, Tripling Its Manufacturing Capacity

Operations to Accommodate Increasing Demand for Cell Analysis Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced that it has opened a new facility in Fremont, California – tripling its current manufacturing capacity in order to meet growing global demand for cell analysis solutions. In addition to the new Fremont location, Cytek has also opened new offices in Seattle, Washington, which are dedicated to key R&D initiatives and customer application support.



The Fremont facility is approximately 100 thousand square feet, is located about one mile from the original headquarters and became fully operational in October 2021.

“This new facility supports our commitment to develop tools that will advance the next generation of cell analysis and become the partner of choice for players throughout the life sciences field,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Our team successfully transferred all manufacturing processes to the new facility without skipping a beat in our production schedule.”

Dr. Jiang continued, “As we push forward a cadence of new products and applications, we are deeply focused on providing a complete cell analysis solution to our customers. With our expanded footprint, we are well-positioned to keep up with demand for our integrated suite of cell analysis solutions as we leverage our novel technology to continue to drive innovation, transform the cell analysis market, and enable researchers to make significant scientific advances in key areas of medical discovery.”

Since first being introduced in 2017, Cytek’s cell analysis systems have gained widespread adoption across the globe with more than 1,000 instruments installed in more than 40 countries. The Cytek system is well-established, with over 350 peer-reviewed scientific publications referencing the company’s offerings in their research. Utilizing Cytek’s patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, Cytek provides an integrated suite of solutions with its Cytek® Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, Cytek® Aurora CS cell sorter, cFluor® reagents, SpectroFlo® software and services.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only, and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights and SpectroFlo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s goals to develop tools that will advance the next generation of cell analysis and to become the partner of choice for players throughout the life sciences field; Cytek’s plans for new products and applications; Cytek’s ability to keep up with demand for its products; and Cytek’s goals to drive innovation, transform the cell analysis market, and enable researchers to make significant scientific advances in key areas of medical discovery. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain risks and Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

