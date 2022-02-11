Cytek Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, its cell sorter, the Aurora CS, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures or for clinical purposes.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

