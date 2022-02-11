U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,131.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,709.75
    +8.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.10
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    +1.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.47 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +4.21 (+21.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8480
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,739.00
    -942.76 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.00
    -7.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.91
    -47.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Cytek Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTKB
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com

About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, its cell sorter, the Aurora CS, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures or for clinical purposes.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Carrie Mendivil/Alex Khan
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@cytekbio.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Forget the Stock Split: Here Are 5 Better Reasons to Buy Alphabet

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1 later this year. Stock splits don't do anything to increase or decrease the underlying value of the business. Google has a practical monopoly in online search, which may be the greatest business of all time.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures fell Friday morning, adding to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Visa had a monopoly on payments at the Olympics for 36 years. China put an end to that

    Traditionally, there are two payment options at the Olympics: Visa and cash. This year there's three.

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Goodyear Tire stock jumps after profit rises well above expectations

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported fourth-quarter profit that rose well above expectations as revenue growth to a near 10-year high and higher selling prices helped offset inflationary cost pressures. Net income increased to $553 million, or $1.93 a share, from $63 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $379 million tax benefit, adjusted earnings per share rose to 57 ce

  • Inflation Is Surging. Here Are Some Portfolio Changes to Consider.

    Strategists at Janus Henderson see ongoing market rotation into value and small-cap stocks but say interest rates may not rise much more than they already have.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.