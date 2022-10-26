U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +2.88 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    +0.0115 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1626
    +0.0154 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3390
    -1.6780 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,736.73
    +666.96 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.74
    +14.15 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Cytek Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
·2 min read
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. Please contact your local sales representatives for the status of local regulatory approval.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul D. Goodson
Head of Investor Relations
pgoodson@cytekbio.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsTo

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Microsoft beats on earnings but cloud and PC sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Microsoft.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Investors Heavily Search Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amgen (AMGN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Rite Aid's Shares Jumped 15.3% on Tuesday

    Shares of drugstore company Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) jumped 16.3% on Tuesday. Despite Rite Aid's current woes, investors jumped in to buy its stock the same day that President Joe Biden got his COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged Americans to do the same. Rite Aid may be seen as a bargain with a potential to turn things around, though even the company has said it doesn't expect to be cash-flow positive until next year.