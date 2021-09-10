U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,056.00
    +186.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.75
    +58.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.70
    +18.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.16
    +1.02 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -0.53 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8760
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,997.41
    -324.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.38
    -12.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.66
    +27.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Cytiva triples single-use consumables capacity in China

·2 min read

  • Three new manufacturing lines were successfully launched in under ten months, with an additional eight new lines planned to launch in Q3 2022.

  • Sustain and secure the supply chain for customers in China and the broader region.

  • With the use of Fortem™ film, Cytiva helps customers speed up their clinical manufacturing and product launches; improve manufacturing efficiency; and increase cost saving.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global life sciences leader, continues to expand its manufacturing capacity for bioprocessing single-use consumables in China. In collaboration with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, one of the largest healthcare technology suppliers in the country, the two companies are expanding an existing facility jointly launched in 2018. These newly added manufacturing lines will triple the supply capacity of single-use consumables in the Asia-Pacific region.

These expansions are part of the recently-announced 1.5 billion-dollar investment by Cytiva and Pall Corporation.

Cytiva R&amp;D Center of Excellence
Cytiva R&D Center of Excellence
Cytiva Fast Trak
Cytiva Fast Trak

In addition to the increased capacity, Cytiva also brings new products, 100L to 1,000L Xcellerex mixer bags, to the expanded facility's manufacturing portfolio. The new products will incorporate Fortem technology - Cytiva's materially advanced, single-use characterized film, and its local manufacture enhances our ability to provide business continuity for our customers.

Francis Van Parys, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Cytiva, says: "With the increases in global demand, customers require more flexibility and adaptability, resulting in the growing trend of in-region for-region manufacturing. Our collaboration with Wego has proven successful for our customers in China, and this increased capacity will help the region improve manufacturing resilience with cost efficiencies and decreased lead times, while delivering an equivalent, high-quality product to our customers in the broader region."

Cytiva has planned for an additional eight new manufacturing lines for this partnership, two of which are expected to launch by the end of 2021; with the other six lines scheduled in Q3 2022. The expansion adds 1300 square meters to the manufacturing area of the ISO Class 7 cleanroom and also includes a 1200 square meters warehouse to further save lead time and increase flexibility for customers.

According to the BioPlan Annual Biomanufacturing report[1], the adoption of single-use technology is expected to increase rapidly in clinical production and in manufacturing. More than 85% of current pre-commercial and clinical manufacturing lines/facilities are single-use.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.

[1] Bioplan pg 321 / 325

SOURCE Cytiva

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Alibaba's Latest Offering Amid China's Renewed Tech Crackdown

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched a new Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions alongside new platform tools and a grants program totaling $500,000 in awards. It aims to support existing e-commerce businesses and the rise of "New Digital Entrepreneurs" by the initiative. These "New Digital Entrepreneurs" are building digital businesses enabled by new online infrastructure to operate their B2C e-commerce stores on platforms like Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) or as third-party sellers on retai

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Oil rallies towards $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. "With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • UPS To Hire More Than 100K Seasonal Workers For Peak

    UPS Inc. said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming peak holiday shipping season, roughly the same number that the transport and logistics giant hired during the 2020 peak season. UPS (NYSE: UPS) said it is hiring for full- and part-time positions for drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers. The latter is expected to become an increasingly important part of UPS' peak delivery landscape, as well as an increasingly conte

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Starting salaries rise at fastest pace in 24 years as labour shortage bites

    Salaries for new recruits have surged at the fastest rate in nearly a quarter of a century as companies battle against a shortage of labour.