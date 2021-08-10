U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Cytocom, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

·2 min read
Executive Management to Host Conference Call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 a.m. ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast Details

Date

Monday, August 16, 2021

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone Access: U.S. and Canada

833-317-6003

Telephone Access: International

412-317-6061

Access Code for All Callers

3735775

Live Audio Webcast

https://www.cytocom.com/investors/
See "Investors & Media" Section

A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed from the "Investors" section of the Cytocom website at https://www.cytocom.com/investors/. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, on August 16, 2021.

About Cytocom
Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company also has one of the largest platforms of toll-like immune receptors (TLR4, TLR5 and TLR9) in the biopharmaceutical industry, addressing conditions such as radiation sickness and cancer treatment side effects. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has several clinical-stage development programs for Crohn's disease, pancreatic cancer, COVID-19 in addition to expansion to fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. The company's actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The company discusses many of these risks under the heading "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on June 10, 2021, as updated by the company's other filings with the SEC. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the company related to the merger between Cytocom and Cleveland BioLabs; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the merger; our need for additional financing to meet our business objectives; our history of operating losses; our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our products in a timely manner; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our plans and expectations with respect to future clinical trials and commercial scale-up activities; our reliance on third-party manufacturers of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory requirements and developments in the United States, the European Union and foreign countries; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our historical reliance on government funding for a significant portion of our operating costs and expenses; government contracting processes and requirements; the exercise of significant influence over our company by our largest individual stockholder; the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business, operations and clinical development; the geopolitical relationship between the United States and the Russian Federation as well as general business, legal, financial and other conditions within the Russian Federation; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; our potential vulnerability to cybersecurity breaches; and other factors discussed in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/prospectus the company filed in connection with the merger on June 10, 2021.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

Contacts:
Cytocom, Inc.
Nichol Ochsner
Senior V.P. Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(732) 754-2545
nichol.ochsner@cytocom.com

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA (Investors)
(212) 375-2664
mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Johanna Bennett (Media)
(212) 375-2686
jbennett@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytocom-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301351703.html

SOURCE Cytocom, Inc.

