CytoImmune Therapeutics to Participate in the Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

CytoImmune Therapeutics
·1 min read

Featured Image for CytoImmune Therapeutics

Featured Image for CytoImmune Therapeutics
Featured Image for CytoImmune Therapeutics

MONROVIA, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell-therapy company developing a novel class of tumor-reactive engineered natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the executive management team will participate in the Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference and host meetings with investors between March 7 and March 9, 2022.

About CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2017, CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing a novel class of cancer immunotherapy medicines based on engineered, allogeneic, tumor-reactive natural killer (TRACK-NKTM) cell therapies for patients with cancer. The cells are engineered to both directly attack cancer cells and broadly stimulate both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system through potent IL-15 secretion. This dual mechanism of action of the TRACK-NKTM cells is achieved through proprietary manufacturing methods and engineering the expression of secreted IL-15, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR), and the secretion of a bispecific killer engager (BiKE) molecule, enabling both dual antigen targeting and broad immune stimulation in one engineered cell. The company is headquartered in Monrovia, CA, with the fully functional manufacturing facility for cells and viruses in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Investors

Name: Aleksey Krylov

Phone: 1-646-327-4134

Email: aleksey@cytoimmune.com

Media

Name: William Rosellini

Phone: 1-646-480-0356

Email: will@cytoimmune.com

