Cytokinetics and the American Heart Association Bay Area Announce a Three-Year Collaboration to Advance Education and Awareness of Heart Disease

Cytokinetics, Incorporated

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and the American Heart Association (AHA) Bay Area today announced a three-year collaboration to accelerate education and awareness of heart disease. Within the collaboration, Cytokinetics will provide funding and support for several initiatives led by AHA Bay Area.



In 2022, Cytokinetics will sponsor the Research Roundtable, a life-sciences industry fundraising event. Cytokinetics will also support several Bay Area Heart Walks by establishing an enhanced VIP area for patients and caregivers, which will provide additional space for friends, families, coworkers and neighbors to demonstrate their commitment to their health and to honor loved ones with heart disease or stroke. Additionally, Cytokinetics will elevate patient voices throughout the year by supporting the development of three new patient videos in the AHA series, “Conversations from the Heart,” to be shared online and on social media.

“Partnering with the AHA Bay Area helps us fulfill our responsibility of supporting those in our community, and there’s no better time to announce this collaboration than during Heart Month,” said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and for many diseases such as heart failure, the prevalence is only increasing. As we remain dedicated to our mission to address unmet needs in diseases like heart failure and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, it remains a top priority to elevate attention of heart disease, and we look forward to continuing to work together with the AHA Bay Area to advance their goals and initiatives.”

“We are grateful to be expanding our efforts with Cytokinetics through this collaborative effort,” said Laura Steinfeldt, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the AHA Bay Area. “Heart disease affects so many people across the country, and Cytokinetics’ support allows us to expand our outreach to patients and caregivers impacted by heart disease in our local communities and ensure equitable access to resources for all.”

About Heart Disease

Heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure and others. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, attributable to 659,000 deaths a year,¹ or approximately one in every four deaths. The economic burden of heart disease in the United States totals about $363 billion.²

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with AHA on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is readying for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil, its cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). The company has announced positive results from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 in REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is conducting start-up activities for SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

References:

