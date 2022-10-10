U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.00
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,334.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,071.25
    -30.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    -0.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.70
    -24.60 (-1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.42 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.97
    +2.45 (+8.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5100
    +0.1800 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.79
    -141.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.26
    -13.77 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.23
    -17.86 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Cytokinetics Announces Continuation of COURAGE-ALS Following First Interim Analysis

Cytokinetics, Incorporated
·7 min read
Cytokinetics, Incorporated
Cytokinetics, Incorporated

Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Proceed to Second Interim Analysis Expected to Occur in 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for COURAGE-ALS (Clinical Outcomes Using Reldesemtiv on ALSFRS-R in a Global Evaluation in ALS), recently convened to conduct the first planned interim analysis of this ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial which assessed for the potential of futility. The DMC reviewed unblinded data from COURAGE-ALS and recommended that conduct of the clinical trial of reldesemtiv continue. Reldesemtiv is a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) in clinical development for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The first interim analysis was triggered 12 weeks after approximately one-third or more of the intended number of patients were randomized to participate in COURAGE-ALS. A second interim analysis, which is anticipated to occur in the first half of next year, will also assess for potential futility and will also allow for a fixed increase in total enrollment, if deemed necessary, to augment the statistical power of the trial.

COURAGE-ALS & COURAGE-ALS OLE: Trial Design

COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of reldesemtiv, is expected to enroll approximately 555 patients with ALS. Patients are randomized 2:1 to receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv or matching placebo dosed orally twice daily for 24 weeks, followed by a 24-week period in which all patients will receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv twice daily. Eligible patients are within the first two years of their first symptom of muscle weakness, have a vital capacity of ≥65% predicted, and a screening ALS Functional Rating Scale – Revised (ALSFRS-R) ≤44. Patients currently taking stable doses of Radicava® (edaravone) and/or Rilutek® (riluzole) are permitted to enroll, and randomization is stratified accordingly. The primary efficacy endpoint is change from baseline to 24 weeks in ALSFRS-R. Secondary endpoints include combined assessment of ALSFRS-R total score, time to onset of respiratory insufficiency and survival time up to week 24 using a joint rank test; change from baseline to 24 weeks for vital capacity; ALSAQ-40; and bilateral handgrip strength. Two unblinded interim analyses by the Data Monitoring Committee are planned. The first interim analysis assessed for futility, 12 weeks after approximately one-third or more of the planned sample size is randomized. A second interim analysis will also assess for futility and there will also be an option for a fixed increase in total enrollment, if deemed necessary, to augment the statistical power of the trial.

An open-label extension trial, COURAGE-ALS OLE, is open to people who have completed participation in COURAGE-ALS. Following enrollment in COURAGE-ALS OLE, participants continue to receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv dosed orally twice daily for 48 weeks after which they may transition into the Managed Access Program. The primary endpoint is the incidence of adverse events. Secondary endpoints include the time to the first occurrence of respiratory insufficiency or death, time to the first hospitalization, combined assessment of change in ALSFRS-R total score, time to onset of respiratory insufficiency, and survival time, changes in ALSFRS-R total score, and the slope of changes in ALSFRS-R total score. Additional information on COURAGE-ALS OLE can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Reldesemtiv

Skeletal muscle contractility is driven by the sarcomere, the fundamental unit of skeletal muscle contraction and a highly ordered cytoskeletal structure composed of several key proteins. Skeletal muscle myosin is the motor protein that converts chemical energy into mechanical force through its interaction with actin. A set of regulatory proteins, which includes tropomyosin and the troponin complex, make the actin-myosin interaction dependent on changes in intracellular calcium levels. Reldesemtiv is an investigational, selective, small molecule fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) arising from Cytokinetics’ skeletal muscle contractility program. Reldesemtiv was designed to slow the rate of calcium release from the regulatory troponin complex of fast skeletal muscle fibers, which sensitizes the sarcomere to calcium, leading to an increase in skeletal muscle contractility.

The development program for reldesemtiv is assessing its potential for the treatment of ALS and includes FORTITUDE-ALS, a completed Phase 2 trial, and COURAGE-ALS, the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate the effect of treatment with reldesemtiv compared to placebo on measures of disease progression, functional outcomes and survival.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that afflicts approximately 27,000 people in the United States and a comparable number of patients in Europe. Approximately 6,300 new cases of ALS are diagnosed each year in the United States. The average life expectancy of a person with ALS is approximately three to five years after diagnosis and only approximately 10 percent of people with ALS survive for more than 10 years. Death is usually due to respiratory failure because of diminished strength in the skeletal muscles responsible for breathing. Few treatment options exist for these patients, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is readying for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil, its cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements, express or implied, relating to the interim results of COURAGE-ALS as an indicator of any final results of COURAGE-ALS or statements relating to the potential efficacy or safety of reldesemtiv. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:
Cytokinetics
Diane Weiser
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations
(415) 290-7757


Recommended Stories

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals...

  • European Commission suspects pharma group Teva broke antitrust rules

    The European Commission has informed Teva Pharmaceutical of its preliminary view that the company breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules with practices aimed at delaying competition to multiple sclerosis product Copaxone. The Commission first carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several Teva subsidiaries in October 2019 and in March 2021 initiated an investigation over its practices relating to Copaxone, which is widely used to treat multiple sclerosis. "There is not yet a treatment for the chronic illness of multiple sclerosis, so innovative medicines can make a major difference to patients' quality of life," the Commission's competition policy head Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.

  • Better Buy: Moderna vs. Axsome Therapeutics

    At the same time, fellow biotech company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is getting its moment in the spotlight. Moderna shares have dropped 50% so far this year. Sure, Moderna is generating billions of dollars from its coronavirus vaccine now.

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited

  • GSK says U.S. FDA approves Boostrix for immunization during pregnancy

    The vaccine is also indicated against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis in individuals aged 10 years and older, GSK said.

  • Medicare annual enrollment — what you need to know

    15 those already on Medicare can make changes to their coverage as needed. This is known as the Medicare ​a​nnual ​e​nrollment period. Read: Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season?

  • 5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine

    Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects

  • 7 Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

    It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.As you crunch on cucumber in your salad or dipped in hummus, there are numerous health benefits associated with eating cucumbers that you may not even realize. However, there are also some other side ef

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • This is how many times a week you need to work out to get fit

    Getting rest days in between workouts is important for recovery

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Pregnancy complications spiked during the pandemic. No one knows exactly why.

    Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, had an easy pregnancy. Her vitals remained perfect, she felt great eating only vegan food, and was able to walk three miles a day throughout. The only blip was that despite being thrice vaccinated and meticulous about masking, she got infected with the coronavirus in her second trimester. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal - "just like a mild cold" - and her pregnancy proceeded without incident until she gave birth to a healthy eigh

  • Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

    Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs

    Resistance to common antibiotics had risen by up to 10% in India in a year, a new report finds.

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • Does walking 10,000 steps a day help you lose weight?

    Lead study author says: 'Exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight'

  • Selma Blair's Explanation for Her Blindfold on 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Surprising

    Actress Selma Blair surprised 'Dancing With The Stars' fans by performing blindfolded this week. Here's how she says it helped with her multiple sclerosis.

  • The Doctor Is In — And Wants You To Vote: How Physicians Are Saving Democrats After Roe

    With abortion care hanging in the balance across the country, a number of doctors are turning to politics this election year.