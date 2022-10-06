Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 332.21 Mn in 2026, Growing Risk Factors For CMV to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 332.21 million during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the reformulation of drugs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of market growth. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments are primarily sold in the US and Canada North America. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW). The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market will increase in North America over the forecast period due to the high sales of authorized therapies and the considerable prevalence of various kinds of CMV in nations like the US. Request Free Sample Report.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Route of administration

Geography

The oral sector will significantly increase its market share for cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapies during the anticipated period. In the upcoming years, the presence of F. Hoffmann-La Roche and its cutting-edge medication VALCYTE will fuel market expansion in this niche. The US FDA later granted it marketing permission for the prevention of CMV in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, or kidney-pancreas transplantation after it first gained the necessary approval for the treatment of CMV retinitis in patients with acquired AIDS. Buy Sample Report.

Market Drivers

The expanding risk factors for CMV are one of the major reasons boosting the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments market. CMV is more prevalent in populations with inadequate immunity, such as those living with HIV. Although the incidence rate has decreased, there is still a significant unmet market demand because of the high prevalence, which is thought to affect around 37 million people globally, and the paucity of licensed medicines.

Story continues

The danger of CMV infection is further increased by the rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) procedures performed for diverse causes. Another known risk factor for CMV is chemotherapy. During the anticipated period, all of these elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Download Free Sample Report.

Market Trends

Another major market trend for CMV therapies that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the forecast period is the reformulation of medications. Vendors are creating medications in multiple forms in order to offer treatment options and guarantee the high efficacy of their products.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Vendors

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Chimerix Inc.

Clinigen Group Plc

Exela Pharma Sciences LLC

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Genentech Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $332.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chimerix Inc., Clinigen Group Plc, Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortress Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Genentech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiVac, and VBI Vaccines Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and the market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

