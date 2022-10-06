U.S. markets closed

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 332.21 Mn in 2026, Growing Risk Factors For CMV to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 332.21 million during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the reformulation of drugs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of market growth. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments are primarily sold in the US and Canada North America. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW). The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market will increase in North America over the forecast period due to the high sales of authorized therapies and the considerable prevalence of various kinds of CMV in nations like the US. Request Free Sample Report.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Route of administration

  • Geography

The oral sector will significantly increase its market share for cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapies during the anticipated period. In the upcoming years, the presence of F. Hoffmann-La Roche and its cutting-edge medication VALCYTE will fuel market expansion in this niche. The US FDA later granted it marketing permission for the prevention of CMV in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, or kidney-pancreas transplantation after it first gained the necessary approval for the treatment of CMV retinitis in patients with acquired AIDS. Buy Sample Report.

Market Drivers

The expanding risk factors for CMV are one of the major reasons boosting the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments market. CMV is more prevalent in populations with inadequate immunity, such as those living with HIV. Although the incidence rate has decreased, there is still a significant unmet market demand because of the high prevalence, which is thought to affect around 37 million people globally, and the paucity of licensed medicines.

The danger of CMV infection is further increased by the rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) procedures performed for diverse causes. Another known risk factor for CMV is chemotherapy. During the anticipated period, all of these elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Download Free Sample Report.

Market Trends

Another major market trend for CMV therapies that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the forecast period is the reformulation of medications. Vendors are creating medications in multiple forms in order to offer treatment options and guarantee the high efficacy of their products.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Vendors

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Chimerix Inc.

  • Clinigen Group Plc

  • Exela Pharma Sciences LLC

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Fortress Biotech Inc.

  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • Genentech Inc.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

Related Reports

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$332.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chimerix Inc., Clinigen Group Plc, Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortress Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Genentech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiVac, and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and the market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.5 Chimerix Inc.

  • 10.6 Exela Pharma Sciences LLC

  • 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fortress Biotech Inc.

  • 10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • 10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytomegalovirus-cmv-therapeutics-market-to-grow-by-usd-332-21-mn-in-2026--growing-risk-factors-for-cmv-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301641144.html

SOURCE Technavio

