Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 332.21 Mn in 2026, Growing Risk Factors For CMV to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 332.21 million during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the reformulation of drugs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis
North America will account for 37% of market growth. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments are primarily sold in the US and Canada North America. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW). The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market will increase in North America over the forecast period due to the high sales of authorized therapies and the considerable prevalence of various kinds of CMV in nations like the US. Request Free Sample Report.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis
Route of administration
Geography
The oral sector will significantly increase its market share for cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapies during the anticipated period. In the upcoming years, the presence of F. Hoffmann-La Roche and its cutting-edge medication VALCYTE will fuel market expansion in this niche. The US FDA later granted it marketing permission for the prevention of CMV in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, or kidney-pancreas transplantation after it first gained the necessary approval for the treatment of CMV retinitis in patients with acquired AIDS. Buy Sample Report.
Market Drivers
The expanding risk factors for CMV are one of the major reasons boosting the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) treatments market. CMV is more prevalent in populations with inadequate immunity, such as those living with HIV. Although the incidence rate has decreased, there is still a significant unmet market demand because of the high prevalence, which is thought to affect around 37 million people globally, and the paucity of licensed medicines.
The danger of CMV infection is further increased by the rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) procedures performed for diverse causes. Another known risk factor for CMV is chemotherapy. During the anticipated period, all of these elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Download Free Sample Report.
Market Trends
Another major market trend for CMV therapies that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the forecast period is the reformulation of medications. Vendors are creating medications in multiple forms in order to offer treatment options and guarantee the high efficacy of their products.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Vendors
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Chimerix Inc.
Clinigen Group Plc
Exela Pharma Sciences LLC
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Fortress Biotech Inc.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
Genentech Inc.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Merck and Co. Inc.
