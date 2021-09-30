U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.00
    +31.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,479.00
    +214.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.75
    +120.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +19.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.67
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8690
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,512.75
    +1,272.97 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.39
    +31.75 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,513.08
    -31.21 (-0.11%)
     

CytoReason and Summit Pharmaceuticals International Announce the Introduction of an AI Platform to One of Japan's Top Pharmaceutical Companies

·3 min read

The first implementation will leverage CytoReason's technology to progress the development of a clinical asset, using CytoReason's disease model.

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoReason, an AI company developing computational disease models for discovery and clinical drug development, and Summit Pharmaceuticals International (SPI), a Japanese company providing service and products to the pharmaceutical industry (wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation), today announced that CytoReason has entered the Japanese market, with its technology being utilized by one of Japan's top pharmaceutical companies.

(PRNewsfoto/CytoReason)
(PRNewsfoto/CytoReason)

CytoReason's AI platform will use its disease model, along with clinical data from the Japanese pharmaceutical company, to help it gain a better understanding of how its drug behaves on a molecular level, relative to similar drugs on the market.

This is the first-ever announced collaboration between an Israeli company and a Japanese pharmaceutical company to bring AI to clinical drug development. The collaboration will explore the relationship between disease mechanisms and drug MoA in order to increase the drug's valuation in immunology. It is especially impactful as Japan has the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

CytoReason helps pharma and biotech companies accelerate drug discovery and development with the use of its cell-centered computational models and proprietary data. The company's technology enables scientists to gather critical information on the body's immune functioning, which ultimately speeds up the scientific process and brings life-saving drugs to market faster and at a reduced cost. R&D using AI technology is becoming essential in the pharmaceutical field and the industry has taken keen interest in CytoReason's technology. Sumitomo Corporation group facilitates digital transformation in various industries, and SPI intends to further support data-driven drug discovery and clinical development by CytoReason's proprietary AI/machine learning platform.

"We're thrilled to enter the Japanese market with such an important player in the country's pharmaceutical industry," said David Harel, CEO and Co-founder of CytoReason. "This collaboration represents a meaningful step forward for our company and for the global pharmaceutical industry."

"We are very delighted that CytoReason initiated a project in the Japanese market," said Katsuya Okuyama, President & CEO of SPI. "We will continue to contribute to the healthcare industry through the collaboration with CytoReason."

About CytoReason
CytoReason's computational model of the human body simulates human disease on a cellular level, minimizes the need for animal trials, and makes human trials more focused and accurate. With CytoReason's proprietary database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies make data-driven decisions in a fraction of the time and cost. To date, six of the world's top ten pharma companies use CytoReason's technology to bring the right drug, to the right patient, at the right price. For more information, visit www.cytoreason.com.

About SPI
SPI is a provider of high-quality integrated products and services to the pharmaceutical industry, from research equipment and bioresources for drug discovery, pharmaceutical licensing and research alliance support, to manufacturing of APIs, intermediates for pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and biologics. SPI plays a central role in the medical science business line as a group company of Sumitomo Corporation, with one of the leading global trading companies, 113 locations in 66 countries, and 22 locations in Japan, with a diverse range of products and services. For more information, visit http://www.summitpharma.co.jp.

Media Contact
Yael Hart
GK for CytoReason
yael@gkpr.com



spi logo
spi logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytoreason-and-summit-pharmaceuticals-international-announce-the-introduction-of-an-ai-platform-to-one-of-japans-top-pharmaceutical-companies-301388351.html

SOURCE CytoReason

Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps Because the FAA Completed Its Investigation. What Comes Next.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, which looked into flight path anomalies on the launch of Virgin Galactic, will require changes to the way Galactic communicates to the regulator.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says he sold his Tesla stake to fund other investments

    Longtime Tesla bull Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday he's cashed out his stake in the electric-car company in favor of new investment opportunities.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Dow Jones Rebounds; McConnell Blocks Debt Move, Democrats Do This; Elon Musk Talks Bitcoin

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a Democrat debt move. Boeing was the top blue chip in the stock market today, while Intel lagged. EV leader Tesla showed strength.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.