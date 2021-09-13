U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

CytoSorbents Commemorates World Sepsis Day and Sepsis Awareness Month with Key Sepsis-Related Events, Sponsorships and Studies

·8 min read
In this article:
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions, such as sepsis, in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announces key sepsis-related events, sponsorships and studies in conjunction with World Sepsis Day today and Sepsis Awareness Month (September).

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is a leader in blood purification to treat cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in life-threatening illnesses and during cardiac surgery with its flagship product, CytoSorb. CytoSorb is approved in the European Union and distributed in 67 countries worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/CytoSorbents Corporation)
CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is a leader in blood purification to treat cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in life-threatening illnesses and during cardiac surgery with its flagship product, CytoSorb. CytoSorb is approved in the European Union and distributed in 67 countries worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/CytoSorbents Corporation)

CytoSorbents Commemorates World Sepsis Day and Sepsis Awareness Month with Key Events, Sponsorships and Studies

Sepsis arises when the body's immune response to a serious infection injures its own tissues and organs. Sepsis is often associated with excessive inflammation driven by a cytokine storm. This in turn may lead to serious complications such as shock, failure of vital organs, and death – especially if not recognized early and treated promptly. Sepsis is the final common pathway to death from most infectious diseases worldwide, including viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In aggregate, one in five deaths worldwide continue to be associated with sepsis, despite the broad use of antibiotics and other medications. CytoSorbents' flagship product CytoSorb® has been used extensively in patients experiencing sepsis or septic shock to reduce cytokine storm and inflammation through blood purification, with the goals of reducing the severity and complications of sepsis, while helping to stabilize the patient.

Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of CytoSorbents, stated, "Septic shock, or a life-threatening persistent drop in blood pressure, confers a high risk of mortality in sepsis. In international clinical guidelines, its treatment is key to sepsis survival. Historically, however, treatment options have been predominantly supportive. CytoSorb has demonstrated the ability to reverse septic shock in multiple published studies. We now look to extend our understanding of how best to use CytoSorb to treat refractory septic shock – one of the deadliest forms of sepsis - in the upcoming company-sponsored, randomized, controlled PROCYSS trial in Germany. We expect the trial to start shortly, with the first patients enrolled before year-end."

Last week, CytoSorbents proudly sponsored the 10th Annual Sepsis Update 2021 Congress, from September 8-10, 2021, hosted by the German Sepsis Society in Weimar, Germany. As in years past, CytoSorbents once again was the corporate sponsor of the prestigious Roger Bone Prize for excellence in clinical sepsis research. This year's prize was awarded to Dr. Wolfgang Bauer from Charité University Medical Hospital in Berlin, Germany during the Opening Ceremony of the Congress for his work in comprehensive RNA diagnostics for viral and bacterial infections.

Dr. Steiner added, "CytoSorbents has long funded and supported sepsis research and education, so it was a personal honor to present the Roger Bone Award to Dr. Bauer from Charité for his outstanding research and accomplishments in the sepsis field. We believe it is important to recognize and support up-and-coming sepsis researchers who will one day help us end the sepsis scourge."

The Company also hosted a lunch symposium at the Sepsis Update 2021 Congress entitled "Hemoadsorption with CytoSorb in Sepsis and COVID-19 Patients – an Update" on Friday September 10, 2021.

Chair:

  • M. Singer (London, U.K)

Speakers:

  • M. Shankar-Hari (London, U.K.)
    Immune System Alterations and Organ Disfunction in Sepsis

  • Z. Molnar (Budapest, Hungary)
    Effects of Hemoadsorption on Hemodynamic Stability in Septic Shock

  • R. Ferrer-Roca (Barcelona, Spain)
    Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19 – How to Master the Challenge?

  • A. Nierhaus (Hamburg, Germany)
    Use of Hemoadsorption in COVID-19 Patients – What Did We Learn So Far?

In the U.S., this symposia complements today's previously announced webinar entitled, "Presentation of Topline Results from CytoSorbents' U.S. CTC Multicenter Registry which Demonstrate High Survival Using CytoSorb® in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients on ECMO" presented by Dr. J.W. Awori Hayanga from West Virginia University School of Medicine, and hosted by Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents.

Dr. Chan commented, "The positive results of this multicenter registry study are important because it is generally underappreciated that those who die from COVID-19 pneumonia, often do so from complications of coronavirus-related sepsis and the hyperinflammatory response. Those on ECMO are often the sickest COVID-19 patients, and these data suggest that the combination of ECMO with CytoSorb potentially represents an enhanced lung rest and lung healing strategy to help these patients survive."

In addition, in the United States, CytoSorbents has been a longtime sponsor of the Sepsis Alliance and is sponsoring this year's Sepsis Alliance Summit, an event that explores an array of sepsis-related topics in healthcare, taking place virtually from September 14-16, 2021.

Dr. Chan concluded, "Sepsis is one of the most difficult and complicated diseases to treat, which is why there have been decades of failed trials and therapies. With improved recognition, and new treatments like CytoSorb, we hope to change this. With every study, we continue to learn and gain valuable insights into how to beat sepsis, and move closer to more predictably helping to save lives. We are proud to support World Sepsis Day and Sepsis Awareness Month and to be in a fortunate position to do our part and make a difference."

CytoSorbents supports Sepsis Awareness month. To find out more about sepsis, including risks, causes, symptoms and how you can help raise awareness go here.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union with distribution in 68 countries around the world as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" seen in common critical illnesses that may result in massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. These are conditions where the risk of death can be extremely high, yet few to no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb is also being used during and after cardiothoracic surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. More than 143,000 CytoSorb devices have been delivered to date. CytoSorb was originally introduced into the European Union under CE-Mark as a first-in-kind cytokine adsorber. Additional CE-Mark label expansions were received for the removal of bilirubin and myoglobin in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure. The DrugSorb-ATR™ Antithrombotic Removal System, which is based on the same polymer technology as CytoSorb, has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor, as well as FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) drugs rivaroxaban and apixaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $39.5 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, DrugSorb-ATR™, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, anticipated future results and performance, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

Please Click to Follow Us on Facebook and Twitter

Investor Relations Contact:
Terri Anne Powers
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
(732) 482-9984
tpowers@cytosorbents.com

U.S. Public Relations Contact:
Eric Kim
Rubenstein Public Relations
212-805-3052
ekim@rubensteinpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytosorbents-commemorates-world-sepsis-day-and-sepsis-awareness-month-with-key-sepsis-related-events-sponsorships-and-studies-301375015.html

SOURCE CytoSorbents Corporation

