Cytovation announces the appointment of Bo Jesper Hansen as Strategic Advisor

·3 min read

Former Chair and CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience to Cytovation

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovation AS, a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of its first-in-class targeted tumor membrane immunotherapy, CyPep-1, announces the appointment of Bo Jesper Hansen MD, PhD as strategic advisor to the Board.

Dr. Hansen brings to Cytovation decades of global industry and senior leadership experience across the life science sector. Dr. Hansen served as Executive Chairman, and previously CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI), a publicly listed company focusing on rare diseases which he successfully built from start up to a multi-billion Euro company.

He has held and continues to hold multiple senior board of director positions across a broad range of healthcare companies, both private and publicly listed. These include Laborie and Karolinska Development, Newron, CMC, Genspera, Azanta and Orphazyme as well as Gambro (acquired by Baxter), Zymenex (acquired by Chiesi), Hyperion (acquired by Horizon) and Ablynx (acquired by Sanofi).

Dr. Hansen holds a MD degree and a PhD from the University of Copenhagen.

Lars Prestegarden, MD, PhD, CEO of Cytovation said, "We are very pleased to welcome Bo as a strategic advisor at a time of significant progress for Cytovation. His broad experience, depth of knowledge of the life science industry and successful track record advising and building innovative companies will be invaluable as we continue advancing CyPep-1, our first in class targeted tumor membrane immunotherapy."

Bo Jesper Hansen added, "I am thrilled to be able to bring my knowledge and experience to bear at Cytovation. With CyPep-1 in clinical development the company is making meaningful progress in advancing this unique asset which has the potential to make a real difference to the treatment of cancer. I look forward to working with Cytovation to help accelerate the Company's ambitious plans and realize its full potential."

About CyPep-1

CyPep-1 is a proprietary first-in-class targeted tumor membrane immunotherapy engineered to selectively target tumor cell membranes based on their altered molecular composition relative to normal cells. CyPep-1 eliminates cancer cells by forming pores in the plasma membrane, releasing cancer specific antigens to the immune system, promoting an inflammatory microenvironment, and inducing a tumor-specific immune response by in situ vaccination.

Preclinical data suggest this mode of action is highly synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors.

About Cytovation

Cytovation AS is a privately held, clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of CyPep-1, a first-in-class tumorolytic agent targeting the cell membrane of tumor cells. The company is a spin-off from the University of Bergen (Norway), the city where it is headquartered. For more information, please visit www.cytovation.com.

Contact Information

Cytovation
Federico Grego, Chief Business Officer · contact@cytovation.com
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow · cytovation@medistrava.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytovation-announces-the-appointment-of-bo-jesper-hansen-as-strategic-advisor-301408939.html

SOURCE Cytovation AS

