Cyware Announces Partnership with ACE Pacific Group in Singapore

·3 min read

Partnership Provides Singapore and Taiwan Market with Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion Center platform

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, today announced a partnership with ACE Pacific Group as its Value-Added Distributor for Singapore & Taiwan. As a leading cybersecurity distributor in the region, ACE Pacific Group is strategically positioned to bring the Cyware Virtual Cyber Fusion platform to the Singapore and Taiwan markets.

Cyware
Cyware

"Over the past year, we have been working aggressively to build capacity and technical expertise in the APAC region to deliver superior solutions that make security operations teams more efficient; arming them with the advanced threat intelligence needed to stay ahead of emerging security threats," said Gary C Tate, Vice President of Sales Asia Pacific and Japan, Cyware. "ACE Pacific Group's capabilities and extensive partner network will allow us to empower security teams in the region with our Virtual Cyber Fusion platform that helps analysts stay focused on confirmed threats and more successfully protect enterprise assets. We're excited to expand in the region and look forward to working closely with the ACE's world-class team."

The partnership between Cyware and ACE Pacific Group will expand the reach of Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion platform. Cyber Fusion enables organizations with a centralized view of intelligence, connects siloed security teams, reduces redundancies, and unifies security tools in a singular view. This is accomplished by fusing next-gen SOAR technology with threat intelligence capabilities in a highly collaborative environment. It allows for secure information sharing between Cyware's customers and partners, providing them with the intelligence needed to address new threats in real-time.

IDC recently predicted that spending on security solutions in the APAC region will reach $23.1 billion by the end of 2021, driven by aggressive digital transformation agendas and traditional operational challenges. To help organizations bolster their cyber defences, ACE Pacific Group has established itself as a leading organization by providing immense business value and tangible security results to its customers and partners.

"As a leader in next-generation SOAR and threat intelligence, Cyware's technology will provide organizations in Singapore the rich context and automation abilities required to proactively defend their organizations," said Mark Ang, Regional Managing Director, ACE Pacific Group Pte Ltd. "Cyware is enabling a truly game-changing approach to SecOps for customers and partners that we are honoured to help bring to market."

To learn more about Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion platform, visit: https://cyware.com/

About Cyware
Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centres. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. www.cyware.com

About ACE
ACE Pacific Group is your preferred distributor for Cybersecurity solutions in the Asia Pacific Region. We provide Cybersecurity and analytic solutions that help your organization excel by employing the latest technological trends to foster economic results, and improve day-to-day operations for you and your clients. We have established ourselves as a value-added one-stop solutions provider to meet the ever-changing landscape of Cybersecurity in the Asia Pacific market.

ACE PACIFIC GROUP has extended its operations from headquarter in Singapore to 8 other countries, which comprises Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

sales@ace-pac.com | www.ace-pac.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173003/Cyware_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cyware

