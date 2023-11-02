Czech Rate Hawks Prevail as Inflation Risks Put Off Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank signaled that concern over inflation risks overshadows a weakening economy for now as policymakers left the door open to an interest-rate cut next month.

The monetary panel voted to keep the benchmark rate at 7%, even as two out of seven members sought a quarter-point reduction. Governor Ales Michl said most central bankers decided to keep the policy “at a very restrictive level” to prevent excessive wage demands from triggering an inflation spiral.

Policymakers in Prague are weighing up the optimal timing to begin cutting after holding borrowing costs at the highest level in nearly a quarter-century. While the central bank cut its economic growth projection for next year, it also increased the outlook for inflation and said that elevated domestic pressures warrant a cautious policy approach.

Michl said the board continued to discuss the strategy for easing and that cutting rates or holding them steady were options for the next meeting.

“If the majority of the board evaluates new data, which we will get a lot of by December, and decides that the inflationary risks have faded away, then it will be possible to lower rates,” he told reporters. “But for now we want to be hawkish and we still want to be restrictive for as long as possible, while at the same time being forward-looking.”

The koruna strengthened 0.6% to 24.51 per euro on Thursday, the biggest gain since mid-September. Money markets are pricing at least a quarter-point reduction on Dec. 21, with investors still betting that the central bank will rapidly slash the benchmark to about 3.75% by the end of next year.

The Czech Republic’s $300 billion economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, dragged down by weaker exports and sluggish household consumption. Consumer-price growth also eased more than the central bank forecast, but the upward risks included the traditional January changes in costs of goods and services.

The potential economic costs of leaving rates higher than implied in the new baseline forecast would be low even if the inflationary risks are staved off, Michl said.

“The tone of the press conference was again hawkish,” said Jan Bures, chief economist at KBC Groep NV’s Czech brokerage Patria Finance. He expects a 25 basis-point cut in December, though risks are “tilted toward an even later start” to easing.

--With assistance from Deana Kjuka.

