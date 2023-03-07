U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,061.25
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,493.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,367.25
    +43.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.40
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9610
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,481.44
    +78.22 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.07
    +268.39 (+110.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,351.58
    +113.80 (+0.40%)
     

D ASIA TRAVELS SDN BHD to Participate in MATTA Fair 2023, Offering Travel Packages and Honeymoon deals for couples for Malaysians

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D ASIA TRAVELS, a leading travel agency in Malaysia, is excited to announce its participation in MATTA Fair 2023. The fair will be held at MITEC  in Kuala Lumpur from March 17-19  March, 2023. D ASIA TRAVELS will showcase a wide range of international travel packages for Malaysians, including destinations such as Turkey, Sri Lanka, Kerala, Delhi, Bali, Maldives and many more.

D ASIA TRAVELS
D ASIA TRAVELS

The promotion will start from March 10 until March 31, 2023, with the travel period from March 2023 to March 2024. The company is offering exclusive discounts and travel deals to encourage Malaysians to explore the world and experience new cultures.

Special Matta Fair Deals - 4 Days 3 Nights 2023

Bali Tour Package -  Start from RM780 Per Person

Bali Villa Honeymoon Package - Start from RM1999 Per Couple

Maldives Honeymoon Package Start from RM3699 Per Couple

Kerala Honeymoon Package 5 days 4 Nights start from RM2499 Per Couple

According to Ms Anezah Ikbaal, the director of D ASIA TRAVELS , "We are thrilled to participate in MATTA Fair 2023 and offer our customers some amazing international travel packages. We understand that many Malaysians are eager to explore the world and we want to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so."

D ASIA TRAVELS is committed to providing exceptional travel experiences for its customers. With over 12 years of experience in the industry, the company has established itself as a trusted and reliable travel agency in Malaysia. The team of travel experts at D ASIA TRAVELS are dedicated to providing personalized travel packages to meet the unique needs and preferences of each customer.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore the world with D ASIA TRAVELS. Visit their booth at MATTA Fair 2023 from March 17-19, 2023, or contact them directly to book online your holiday packages today.

For more information, please visit www.dasiatravels.com.

SOURCE D Asia Travels

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines Makes Customers a Very Generous Offer

    Southwest Airlines, struggling after the December reservations meltdown, wants to entice people back to booking with it.

  • Latest Southwest Drama Involves a 9-Hour Flight Delay, Vomit, and People Passing Out

    The bad headlines for Southwest Airlines keep coming, as reports have surfaced of an incident involving a nine-hour delay of a recent flight that resulted in passengers vomiting and passing out. The plane originally departed from Baltimore for Raleigh-Durham, but sat grounded for 40 minutes with the engines running, burning fuel. The weather reportedly caused a great deal of turbulence, as reports have surfaced that several passengers began vomiting, and another had a panic attack and then passed out.

  • Trip.com Soundly Beats Estimates As Covid Restrictions Ease In China

    China-based online travel company Trip.com reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Disneyland Brings Exciting New Menu to a Reopening Attraction

    Since its closure in 2021, fans have been waiting for Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., to finish its complete makeover. Then the wait got even longer, when Disney announced that, "Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey's Toontown to Mar. 19," according to a statement made by the park. Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland, inspired by the hit movie, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," has been a staple of the theme park since 1993.

  • JetBlue, Spirit Brace for Justice Department Lawsuit to Block Airlines’ Merger

    JetBlue Airways expects that the Justice Department this week will sue to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines JetBlue’s chief executive said Monday. Robin Hayes, CEO of New York-based JetBlue, said the U.S. government’s antitrust regulators have seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset, while the airlines argue that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition among the nation’s biggest airlines and reduce overall airfares. “My sense is they came to the table with their minds made up,” Mr. Hayes said in an interview Monday.

  • Why Toblerone won’t be called ‘Swiss chocolate’ or put the Matterhorn on its wrapper anymore

    If you love Toblerone chocolate bars in all their sweet, Swiss-made glory, you may have to come to a new geographical understanding. The candy can no longer be identified as Swiss because some of it is being produced in … Bratislava. On top of that, the bars will no longer feature those Swiss mountain peaks as part of their signature design.

  • As Airbnb wins back Wall Street, some hosts see 'saturation'

    As Airbnb brings more supply onto its platform and Wall Street cheers its latest results, some hosts feel like the market has gotten "saturated" with offerings.

  • Video: Jeff Bezos' Secretive $500 Million Super Yacht Finally Sets Sail

    The founder of Amazon has earned a reputation for being a fairly secretive person; his space exploration company Blue Origin has spent years quietly planning a launch to space while the 420-foot mega-yacht that Bezos has been building for himself has been kept under such tight wraps that, despite being finished in 2021, the first pictures have emerged nearly two years later. Named by its owner as Koru (a Maori word for "loop" or "coil"), the $500 million superyacht was built by Netherlands-based shipbuilding company Oceano. Last week, the superyacht that has its own helicopter landing pad and is taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza was spotted sailing through the North Sea between the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom after leaving the port of Rotterdam on Feb. 13.

  • JetBlue bracing for DOJ to try to block takeover of Spirit Airlines, CEO says

    MARKET PULSE JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal.

  • Feds set to block JetBlue's $3.8 billion deal for Spirit

    The carriers say joining forces would benefit travelers, but the blockbuster deal has been dogged by concerns it could hurt competition.

  • Honeymooners suing snorkeling company for $5m after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean and feared they would drown

    The couple's attorney claims if the couple weren't "young, healthy and athletic" they "probably would've drowned".

  • The Swiss government is forcing Toblerone to change its logo after the company outsourced production

    Toblerone, the chocolate bar known for its triangular pieces, is removing the image of the Matterhorn from its wrapper as it moves production to Slovakia this year. Strict laws in Switzerland prohibit using any national symbol on products manufactured in other countries.

  • Inside luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent’s first-class remodel of an entire Boeing 757 aircraft

    Taking luxury travel to new heights—literally and figuratively.

  • Remote Work Threatens Business Hotels’ Recovery, Boosting Default Risks

    Hotels relying on business travel and conferences are encountering refinancing challenges, partly because of falling property values as occupancy rates stay depressed.

  • Bull of the Day: Playa Hotels (PLYA)

    Travel bookings remain red hot in 2023.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.