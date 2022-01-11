U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.00
    +10.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,993.00
    +41.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,664.50
    +56.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.50
    +4.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    +1.09 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    +0.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.3620 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,857.26
    +897.41 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.03
    -55.20 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.02
    +46.77 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

D-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendozaas Vice President, Sales – Commercial Entertainment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Theatrical Entertainment, Attractions and Simulation & Training sectors

Karen Mendoza

Karen Mendoza, Vice President, Sales &#x002013; Commercial Entertainment
Karen Mendoza, Vice President, Sales – Commercial Entertainment
Karen Mendoza, Vice President, Sales – Commercial Entertainment

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Mendoza as the Vice President of Sales, Commercial Entertainment. She will be replacing Yannick Gemme, who his leaving the Corporation for personal reasons. Ms. Mendoza has over 20 years of experience in business development, partner management, sales and merchandising. She developed business markets for entertainment, gaming and eSports organizations, such as Nintendo of America, FOX Sports Interactive and GameTruck Licensing. She will be based in San Francisco, be a member of the executive committee and will be reporting to the President and CEO of D-BOX.

In her new position, Ms. Mendoza will be responsible for maintaining strategic contacts with existing commercial partners, developing new partnerships, driving customer success and developing new business opportunities. Her nomination is part of the Corporation’s long-term focus to build on the Corporation’s entertainment and simulation worldwide reputation in the commercial sector, by delivering high-fidelity immersive haptic experiences that have no equal. Her industry experience coupled with her extensive network of contacts are key advantages that will play an important role in our success. Ms. Mendoza’s expertise, insights, and focus will be extremely important assets for our global organization.

“I am very pleased to see Ms. Mendoza joining our sales team. Her wealth of experience and excellent track record is a perfect fit to grow our commercial business,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “She will play a critical role in enhancing our brand as we continue to grow the business and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our commercial partners.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to D-BOX’s goals in 2022 and the years to come,” said Ms. Mendoza. “This is an organization with a strong business model and clear vision led by a team of driven professionals who are dedicated to making waves on a global stage. The innovation of their technology and the plans they have for the future are very exciting to me. I am eager to utilize my expertise to be a significant part of that success.”

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration, and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment, or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA, and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Stéphane Vidal

David Montpetit

Vice President, Marketing and Communication

Chief Financial Officer

514 826-1903

450 999-3216

svidal@d-box.com

dmontpetit@d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7cc8f21-51bd-40a8-a834-decf87e727a1


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Nokia Lifts Guidance. The Stock Is Up.

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Organigram tops revenue estimates in latest quarter

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it had a net loss of C$1.305 million ($1.0 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Nov. 30, narrower than the loss of C$34.3 million posted in the year-earlier period. The company did not offer a per-share breakdown in its earnings release. Revenue climbed to C$30.4 million from C$19.3 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of C$29.2 million. CEO Beena Goldenberg said the company is now expecting to reach positive adjusted EBITDA i

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • Here's Why Cloudflare, Elastic, and Fiverr Plunged in December

    These three supercharged growth stocks were easy targets for a marketwide flight into safer investments last month.

  • U.S. stock futures point slightly higher after Nasdaq’s historic intraday reversal

    U.S. stock futures pointed higher Tuesday, gathering steam after the prior session's intraday reversal as traders weigh rising interest rates with expectations of growing corporate earnings.