D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for D-BOX Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = CA$1.3m ÷ (CA$24m - CA$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, D-BOX Technologies has an ROCE of 9.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

See our latest analysis for D-BOX Technologies

TSX:DBO Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of D-BOX Technologies, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For D-BOX Technologies Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that D-BOX Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 9.4% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 50% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. D-BOX Technologies could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 43% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On D-BOX Technologies' ROCE

In the end, D-BOX Technologies has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 53% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with D-BOX Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While D-BOX Technologies may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.