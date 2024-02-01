D.C. cop charged with defrauding government for working second job while on duty

A Washington, D.C. police officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly working a second job while reporting he was on duty, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Marc Davis, 35, is accused of defrauding the D.C. government by working as a security guard at a supermarket on Alabama Avenue SE — at the same time he was supposed to be patrolling D.C.’s Seventh District.

The now-former officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree fraud, officials said.

An investigation conducted by agents with the MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, the department’s watchdog, concluded the alleged fraud went on for nearly two years, from August 2021 until June 2023.

Davis had his police powers revoked on June 12, 2023 — nearly nine years after he joined the force. He was also “placed on non-contact status,” an MPD spokesperson said.

Court documents reviewed by local television station WUSA show that Davis first applied to work at the supermarket, a Giant Food store, in 2017.

Timecards and video surveillance footage obtained by internal affairs agents showed the former officer had worked over 990 hours on 193 separate occasions as a security guard for the store — when he was being paid to patrol the area as an MPD officer.

“The actions of this individual do not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Department,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “We hold our employees to the highest standards of accountability and we are grateful to the Internal Affairs Bureau for diligently investigating this incident.”

Last year, another former MPD officer pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony fraud for working at three Whole Foods Markets locations in D.C. while concurrently employed by the MPD.

In July, 52-year-old Medgar Webster Sr., also a former vice chairman of the DC Police Union, was ordered to pay nearly $34,000 in restitution and sentenced to six months in jail.