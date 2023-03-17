U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Déesse DeFi 2.0 gaming platform deployed on TELOS Dapps Multiverse

·1 min read
San Francisco, CA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos is thrilled to unveil our new partnership with Déesse, an innovative blockchain-powered play-to-earn RPG that combines the best of gaming, NFTs, and DeFi. This partnership is a key milestone in Telos’ ongoing mission to expand and strengthen our GameFi ecosystem, paving the way for new opportunities and synergies within the rapidly growing blockchain gaming industry.

About Déesse

Deesse is a blockchain enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) with progress-based and skill-based features with the incorporation of the Play-to-Earn mechanic, allowing players to earn tokens and NFT in the gameplay. Deesse will be available on both mobile apps and web pages.

About Telos

Telos is a high-performance blockchain that provides a secure and decentralised platform for dApps and other blockchain-based projects. With cutting-edge technology that delivers scalability and accessibility, Telos makes it effortless for developers to build and launch innovative projects on its network. Telos provides the ideal technical and economic infrastructure to foster user creativity and simplify blockchain integration, connecting the world’s most imaginative projects worldwide. Telos is the go-to blockchain for high-performance dApps and projects that want to ensure the fastest speeds and rock-solid reliability.

CONTACT: Andrea Falcinelli Déesse andrea(at)deesse.art Justin Giudici (CEO) Telos marketing(at)telosfoundation.io


    U.S. consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months in March, but households expected inflation to subside over the next year and beyond, which could offer some relief to the Federal Reserve as it confronts financial market instability. The ebb in sentiment reported by the University of Michigan on Friday was before the recent collapse of two regional banks, which sparked fears of contagion in the banking sector. Worries about a banking crisis against the backdrop of data this month showing a still-tight labor market and consumer prices remaining stubbornly high in February have created a dilemma for the Fed.