D&H Distributing Congratulates Promoted Leadership and “Women of the Channel”

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, would like to congratulate a roster of its leaders who have been recognized by a major industry media source and by their peers and supervisors within D&H. The “CRN Women of the Channel” feature is a highly esteemed list recognizing the technology channel’s most effective and dedicated female leaders. According to CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company and one of the leading publishers in the high tech supply chain, the program “honors exceptional women for their strategic vision, thought leadership and channel advocacy that impacts growth and innovation.” In addition, D&H is proud to announce it has recently promoted three of its key executive leaders: Tim Billing, Peter DiMarco, and Kelli Walsh.

The CRN 2022 Women of the Channel: D&H Distributing has 13 women represented on the list this year, the highest number of honorees in the company’s history to be acknowledged in this feature. Congratulations to D&H’s Vice President of Vendor Management Tina Fisher, who was named to the elite Power 100 Women of the Channel list for the fourth year. D&H team members who make a repeat appearance on the Women of the Channel list for 2022 include Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Walcott; Executive Director, Marketing Communications & Creative Shannon Sholtis; Director, Professional Services Tiffany Ward; and Field Sales Director Sara Gormally.

In addition, D&H welcomes other team members to the list for the first time. This includes D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase; Chief People Officer Kelli Walsh; Executive Director of Sales, Strategic Accounts Leslie Davis; Director of Communities & Partnerships Casey Bartow; Senior Sales Manager, Mid-Market Cathy English; Executive Director of Purchasing & Facility Operations Angela Hull; Executive Director of Consumer Sales, West Region Beth McKinstry; and Senior Sales Manager Bonny Blackham.

Many of D&H’s employee co-owners consistently make outstanding contributions to support its partners and provide superior service, helping customers grow their businesses and become more profitable. This effort has been a factor in the distributor’s own extraordinary growth in the past fiscal year, which ended April 30. To that end, D&H would also like to congratulate the below list of executives, who recently received promotions in acknowledgement of their ongoing dedication to the company mission:

Tim Billing, Chief Operating Officer - As COO, Tim leads D&H’s vendor management and technology go-to-market strategies, to help make the company’s manufacturer and channel partners more successful and uphold its ongoing “Built for Growth” initiatives. Tim helps SMB and mid-market partners grow through the build-out of their solution practices, supported through strong vendor partnerships. He ensures that D&H assembles the right portfolio of solutions and manufacturers to meet unique partner needs, providing the best opportunities for them to take advantage of the evolving market and grow their businesses through profitable new technology- and vendor-based strategies. Tim was named to CRN’s 100 People You Don't Know But Should list in 2016 and was a CRN Channel Chief from 2016 to 2022.

Kelli Walsh, Chief People Officer (CPO) - Kelli joined the D&H team in 2012 after an extensive HR career at regional, global, public, and private organizations. Her role lends itself to D&H’s family-oriented, “people-first” internal culture, presiding over all the organization’s team-related responsibilities, tasks, and procedures. This includes creating people-centric policies around recruitment efforts; employee co-owner compensation, benefits and wellness programs; training and development; plus employee engagement and payroll services. Kelli also heads-up D&H’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, which involves both education, internal programs, and recruiting practices. As an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) company since 1999, D&H has always been focused on relationships, and Kelli’s leadership maintains that steadfast ideology. She brings more than 20 years of experience from a range of industries such as manufacturing and distribution, industrial services, and grocery retail to her position at D&H.

Peter DiMarco, SVP Commercial Sales - Peter DiMarco joined the company in 2015. He is an advocate and liaison for D&H’s reseller and MSP partners, ensuring they are engaged, educated, and well-positioned to thrive. Peter contributes to D&H’s “BFG” (Built for Growth, Generations, and Giving) initiatives, giving partners a variety of forums to express their real-world needs and feedback, so the company can tailor its programs to promote partner success. He oversees D&H’s new Partnerfi Community and sales teams, including in the commercial, government, and education markets. Peter manages both inside and outside sales teams to support new market growth strategies, aimed at helping its SMB solution providers evolve towards larger mid-market sales opportunities. He was on CRN’s 100 People You Don't Know But Should list in 2015 and has been a CRN Channel Chief since 2016.

“We’re exceedingly proud of the team we’ve assembled at D&H, and of how rapidly our co-owners are developing as leaders and trusted colleagues in the field,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “D&H couldn’t achieve its current level of success with our channel partners without the vision, fortitude, creativity, and dedication of these and a long list of other D&H co-owner team members who have bought-in whole heartedly to our Built for Growth concept. Whether we were charged with pivoting our business in the face of an unprecedented pandemic, strategically working with customers to help normalize their supply chain issues, or finding the right financing to grow our partners’ businesses, our people have always shown a commitment and spirit that is beyond the call of duty. Congratulations all around.”

An ESOP company since 1999, D&H is currently #84 on the Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies and is one of the largest employers in Central Pennsylvania. Solution providers, retailers, and integrators can visit www.dandh.com or browse the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh. Partners can call 800-877-1200 to speak to an account representative.

