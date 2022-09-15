U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,190.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,151.25
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.00
    -14.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7580
    +0.6650 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,228.98
    -89.13 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.05
    -0.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.54
    +22.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

DÉKUPLE finalizes its acquisition of a majority interest in Brainsonic, The Engagement Agency

ADLPARTNER
·3 min read

DÉKUPLE finalizes its acquisition of a majority interest in Brainsonic, The Engagement Agency

  • Interest acquired in Brainsonic’s capital that will help drive the convergence of engagement, performance and data serving brands

  • Seventh external growth operation carried out since 2020 in line with a virtuous multi-entrepreneur model

Paris, 15 September 2022 (8am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a cross-channel data marketing expert, is announcing that it has signed its acquisition of a majority interest in Brainsonic’s capital, after satisfying all of the conditions precedent together.

Following the announcement of exclusive negotiations on 1 September 2022, DÉKUPLE has finalized its acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of Brainsonic, a leading engagement communications agency. This Paris-based company has over 120 talents who draw up and implement strategies and creations enabling brands to engage their audiences (BtoC, BtoB and employees).

Its acquisition of this majority interest will enable the DÉKUPLE Group to further strengthen its conversational and engagement marketing solutions. Brainsonic also offers major potential for synergies with the Group’s other business units specialized in brand and performance marketing and influence marketing. To guarantee the success of this alliance, Guillaume Mikowski joins the DÉKUPLE Group's management team and will continue the development of Brainsonic, of which he remains chairman and shareholder.

Brainsonic is a profitable and growing company, and expects to achieve revenues of over €17m in 2022. The company will be consolidated in DÉKUPLE’s accounts from 1 September 2022.

This new step forward with DÉKUPLE’s development is aligned with the Group’s global strategy to position itself as a European leader for data marketing by 2025, combining organic and external growth.

Since 2020, DÉKUPLE has ramped up its external growth operations. The Group has completed seven acquisitions based on a model engaging managers-entrepreneurs in the capital of the entities acquired. This virtuous model makes it possible to ensure their commitment to the success of their business combinations with the Group within a multi-entrepreneur ecosystem that is guided by strong values and a shared culture.

Commenting on this announcement, Bertrand Laurioz, DÉKUPLE’s Chairman and CEO, declared: We are delighted to welcome the Brainsonic agency teams to the Group. The entry into the Brainsonic's capital is a real development asset for DÉKUPLE. Thanks to the complementarity between our digital and data expertise, and the Brainsonic's commitment expertise, we will create synergies and increase the performance of our marketing actions to serve brands, both in BtoC and BtoB. With this alliance, the DÉKUPLE Group now has more than 900 employees, and we are taking another exciting step towards our goal of becoming the leader for data marketing on a European scale by 2025.”.

Guillaume Mikowski, Brainsonic’s co-founder and Chairman, concluded: Regularly solicited by potential buyers for the past fifteen years, we very quickly sealed a trust relationship with Bertrand Laurioz and the DÉKUPLE teams. Encouraged by common values, we are convinced by the relevance of this alliance with a group which, in 50 years of existence, has always been able to offer innovative solutions, both technological and strategic, in a sector as evolving as marketing. With the DÉKUPLE Group, we are going to accelerate our development and our growth while maintaining our singularity as a leading conversational agency. Joining the DÉKUPLE group allows us to diversify and strengthen our expertise to support our customers more effectively, thanks to the contribution of data or CRM expertise, for example.”.

About DÉKUPLE
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.
DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €164.3m in 2021. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 900 people.
DÉKUPLE is the commercial brand of ADLPartner, a French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors, listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL
www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Xi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Through Any Market Crash

    Here are some reliable stocks that can keep making gains even if a recession pressures the overall market.