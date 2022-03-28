U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    -9.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,689.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,718.75
    -37.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.40
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.95
    -4.95 (-4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -20.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6750
    +1.6150 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,961.76
    +2,287.81 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.47
    +67.94 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.13
    +13.78 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Dékuple : Strong earnings growth for 2021

ADLPARTNER
·6 min read

STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR 2021

  • Net sales: €164.3m (+18%)

  • Gross margin: €134.6m (+13%)

  • EBITDA: €20.3m (+39%), representing 15.1% of the gross margin

  • ‏Consolidated net income: €9.1m (+47%)

  • Proposed dividend of €0.88 per share

  • “Ambition 2025”: becoming a European leader for data marketing

Paris, 28 March 2022 (8:00am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a cross-channel data marketing expert, is reporting its full-year earnings for 2021.

Bertrand Laurioz, DÉKUPLE Group Chairman and CEO: “Despite the constraints with the health crisis, 2021 was an outstanding year of growth and transformation for our Group. Driven by the growth in our digital marketing and insurance activities, our net sales climbed 18% to €164.3m. Supported by our robust management, our consolidated net income recorded sustained growth, up 47% to €9.1m.

These good results once again reflect our Group’s sound foundations. Our resilience is supported by the recurrence of our portfolio-based activities and our sales of magazine subscriptions and insurance policies. The diversity of our digital marketing activities is further strengthening our growth; these business lines generated 45% of the Group’s net sales in 2021, compared with 37% in 2020.

In line with our Ambition 2025 plan to become a European leader for data marketing, we are continuing to further strengthen our positions with complementary areas of expertise, as we were able to do in 2021 with Intelligence Senior and Reech in our marketing engineering business, as well as the acquisition of the assets of QAPE, an InsurTech firm that is enabling us to accelerate our growth in the insurance sector. Alongside this, our outstanding capacity for innovation is enabling us to capitalize more effectively on the Group’s many areas of technological expertise to support data marketing.

The DÉKUPLE Group has a robust financial position, enabling it to finance its development. Despite the ongoing health and geopolitical crises, I am very confident that we will be able to adapt and continue building on our growth. Thanks to the dedication shown by our 700 staff, we will be able to make 2022 another year of success”.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

In 2021, the DÉKUPLE Group recorded strong growth in business despite the uncertainty relating to the economic and health situation.

The portfolio-based activities confirmed the resilience of their business model, generating recurrent revenues. Despite an unfavorable basis for comparison and a contraction in the returns on commercial campaigns, net sales for the Magazine business were stable in 2021, with the development of the partnership-based subscription offers offsetting the impact of the discontinuation of prospecting under the France Abonnements brand since 2020. The Insurance business (+24%) maintained its regular growth by notably diversifying its product mix to include Health insurance and further strengthening its capacity for future growth with the acquisition of strategic assets from the InsurTech firm QAPE, as well as various assets from its supplementary health branch KOVERS.

The Digital Marketing business (marketing engineering and consulting), which represents 45% of consolidated net sales, ramped up its growth (+46%). These activities are benefiting from the robust expansion of Converteo and its Consulting activities against a backdrop of the digitalization and datafication of businesses and their marketing in particular. The Marketing Engineering business, held back by the ongoing health crisis, was further strengthened during the year through two external growth operations: i) in February, the acquisition of an interest in Intelligence Senior (previously Grand Mercredi Group), specialized in silver economy marketing, and ii) in September, the acquisition of Reech, an influence marketing expert.

EARNINGS

Consolidated net sales1 came to €164.3m, up 17.9% compared with 2020, while the gross margin2 is up 12.8% to €134.6m.

Against a backdrop of sustained investments, with major recruitment efforts, restated EBITDA3 came to €20.3m, up €5.7m versus the previous year, to represent 15.1% of the full-year gross margin.

Operating income came to €14.8m, representing 11.0% of the gross margin, compared with 7.8% in 2020. This progress primarily reflects the increase in earnings for ADLPartner SA, driven by the realignment of commercial investments in the Magazine business, the reduction of the accounting loss for the Insurance business, and the stronger results recorded by the Digital Marketing business.

After factoring in a higher tax expense (€4.6m), consolidated net income totaled €9.1m in 2021, up 46.7% from 2020.

After deducting minority interests, net income (Group share) represents €8.5m, with a net margin rate of 6.3%, versus 5.4% in 2020.

Consolidated data (€m)

2019

2020

2021

Change
2021/2020

Net sales

138.64

139.31

164.25

+17.9%

Gross margin

122.06

119.33

134.65

+12.8%

Restated EBITDA3
% of gross margin

12.25
10,0%

14.65
12.3%

20.32
15.1%

+38.7%

Operating income
% of gross margin

7.67
6.3%

9.31
7.8%

14.82
11.0%

+59.2%

Consolidated net income
% of gross margin

5.23
4.3%

6.21
5.2%

9.11
6.8%

+46.7%

Net income (Group share)
% of gross margin

5.43
4.5%

6.49
5.4%

8.49
6.3%

+30.9%

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Consolidated shareholders’ equity represented €30.8m at 31 December 2021, up €7.6m from 31 December 2020, primarily taking into consideration income for the year (+€9.1m) and the ordinary dividend paid out in June 2021 (-€3.2m). This development also factors in the changes in the scope for consolidation (+€0.8m), as well as the impact of the shares held as treasury stock and the bonus shares awarded (+€0.8m).

The Group had €38.8m of cash at 31 December 2021, compared with €42.0m at 31 December 2020. Financial debt represents €20.6m, compared with €13.3m at 31 December 2020, primarily comprising commitments to buy out the minority interests in Converteo, Dékuple Ingénierie Marketing BtoB (previously AWE), Intelligence Senior and Reech.

The bank financing set up during the first half of 2022 based on fixed-rate confirmed lines and loans with maturities of 5 to 7 years will enable the Group to refinance the external growth operations carried out in 2021 and further strengthen its capacity to continue moving forward with its external growth strategy, while benefiting from attractive market conditions.

OUTLOOK

In line with Ambition 2025, the DÉKUPLE Group is continuing to roll out its expansion strategy aiming to become a European leader for data marketing. With the Group’s robust financial resources, it is effectively positioned to support aggressive growth in digital marketing with a view to strengthening its positions in this sector, while moving forward with its commercial investments in its portfolio-based activities generating recurrent revenues.

DIVIDEND

Considering the results achieved in 2021 and the investments planned for 2022, the Board of Directors will submit a proposal at the General Shareholders’ Meeting on 17 June for a dividend of €0.88 per share for 2021, to be paid out on 24 June 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022. The statutory auditors have completed the audit procedures on the corporate and consolidated accounts. The certification report will be issued once the necessary procedures have been finalized for publishing the full-year financial report.

NEXT DATES

  • 2021 annual financial report on 15 April 2022 (after close of trading)

  • 2022 first-quarter net sales on 30 May 2022 (before start of trading)

About DÉKUPLE
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.
DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €164.3m in 2021. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 700 people.
DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL
www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

1 Net sales (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a gross margin, deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.
2 For the digital marketing business, the gross margin represents the total amount of net sales (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to net sales for the magazine and insurance business lines.
3 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is restated for the IFRS 2 impact of bonus share awards and the IFRS 16 impact relating to the restatement of lease charges.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Bitcoin Hits Breakeven for First Time in Year as It Blows Past $47,201 Before Settling Back Down

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen six consecutive days and gained over 12% since last Sunday.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down

    The Japanese yen slipped nearly 1% to a six-year low on Monday, after the Bank of Japan intervened to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while rising U.S. yields pushed the dollar higher against other currencies too. The BOJ, which has repeatedly said it is committed to keeping monetary policy loose, on Monday made two offers to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. The dollar climbed roughly 0.95% to 123.25 yen, its highest since December 2015.

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. Deliveries Can Keep It Going.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 15% After Earnings Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 15% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe stock snapped a two-day loss and w

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

    No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has jumped onto some investors' radar screens because it's developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).