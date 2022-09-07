U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,979.87
    +71.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,581.28
    +435.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.90
    +246.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.00
    +39.68 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.82
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.12 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0101 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0940
    +1.3370 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,342.81
    +407.71 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.29
    +22.58 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

D.L. MACK'S OPENS SECOND DALLAS LOCATION IN PRESTON HOLLOW NEIGHBORHOOD

·3 min read

The classic American tavern by Vandelay Hospitality Group opens September 8

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

High-Res Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/te43xvwavxfpqmq/AADS2m9Q9GrDSz0CRCfFTPpJa?dl=0

Known for its Chicago-inspired, classic American cuisine, D.L. Mack's will open its second location on September 8th in a handsome and comfortable old-world setting at 10720 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75230. "Mack's" is fueled by Vandelay Hospitality Group, the rapidly expanding, Texas-owned-and-operated group behind classic American local favorites Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, and Brentwood. D.L. Mack's blends the approachable, all-occasions feel of Hudson House with its own distinctly unique Chicago-inspired backdrop.

The 3,533 square foot space on the corner of Preston and Royal features reclaimed wood flooring from a 16th-century French church and reclaimed antique brick straight from 19th century Chicago. Details throughout the classic American tavern include black leather booths inspired by the classic automobiles of the mid-1900s, vintage light installments, vintage cigarette cards highlighting sports and movie stars of the early 20th century, black lacquered bar ceiling with custom brass and a glass back bar.

Just like the original location in University Park, D.L. Mack's food program will offer classic American cuisine by way of carefully sourced purveyors with an emphasis on house-made ingredients. Dishes are prepared from scratch in-house daily, featuring an all-day entrée set with shareable snacks, and of course, pizza. Dallas appetites have grown to love D.L. Mack's purist Chicago cracker crust tavern-style pizza offering. No deep dish to be found here. The thin crust is so crispy, it can't be folded. Other fan favorites include the Larchmont Salad, Blackened Redfish, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

The second D.L. Mack's post is just one of many openings this season by Vandelay Hospitality Group, which recently opened Brentwood, in North Dallas, as well as the group's first restaurant outside of Texas. Hudson House will open its fifth location in Los Angeles this year.

D.L. Mack's will open 7 days a week [11am-9pm Sunday - Wednesday and 11am-10pm Thursday - Sunday]. For more information on D.L. Mack's, visit www.dlmacks.com. Follow D.L. Mack's and Vandelay Hospitality on Instagram at @dlmacks and @vandelayhospitality.

ABOUT VANDELAY HOSPITALITY GROUP:

Founded by CEO Hunter Pond in 2012, Vandelay Hospitality Group is rooted in developing hospitality brands and services that evoke a combination of rich American heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, eye for detail, and timeless charm. Concepts are framed with the local community at the forefront, often reviving former food and beverage spaces to match and add to the character of the neighborhood. Each property is designed in-house with polished eclecticism paying mind to artisanal aesthetics and a comfortable and timeless experience for all to enjoy. The Vandelay portfolio of sit-down and casual concepts include East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Drake's Hollywood, D.L. Mack's, Brentwood Restaurant & Bar and The Anchor Bar (set to open in 2023). Vandelay's dedication to honest food and world-class service is built upon commitment and respect to employees and guests.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dl-macks-opens-second-dallas-location-in-preston-hollow-neighborhood-301619790.html

SOURCE Vandelay Hospitality Group

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Oregon’s Dutch Bros. Coffee to make Florida debut in Apopka

    The chain's menu includes hot or cold coffee in a variety of flavors such as caramel pumpkin brulee, as well as tea, cocoa, snacks and more.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, Pizza Hut Spokesman

    It’s not surprising to see well-known figures popping up in commercials for fast food chains. That’s advertising 101: Get a famous person to push your product. Over the years we’ve seen athletes, actors, musicians, and influencers sell us sandwiches and burgers and fried chicken. But in 1998, one Pizza Hut commercial made waves featuring former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91 last week. The unearthed commercial is being called an “era-defining artifact” by BBC, one that reflects

  • Danny DeVito shows off his Jersey pride, taking a side on Taylor Ham v. pork roll

    Asbury Park legend Danny DeVito weighed in on the Taylor ham vs. pork roll argument, then visited the Jersey Shore.

  • STK Steakhouse lands Charlotte Plaza space for first local restaurant

    STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St.

  • America's Largest Pizza Chain Is Currently Offering 20% Off All Menu Items

    A pizza night might be in the cards for you and your family this week. The largest pizza chain in the country is treating customers to a major price cut in order to give them a break amid the never-ending cycle of growing prices.Domino's is known for frequently offering value deals and coupons on select items. But starting now, for a limited time, the pizza giant is discounting its entire menu by 20%—that's everything from pizza and pasta to drinks and desserts.RELATED: The World's Largest Pizza

  • Domino’s ‘Inflation Relief Deal’ Offers 20% Off All Menu Items

    Domino’s just launched an inflation relief deal —20% off everything on the menu if you order online — through Oct. 16.

  • Guy Fieri in Florida: Where to find 35+ restaurants seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

    Ahead of new episodes featuring Florida restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," we look back at Sunshine State businesses already on "Triple D."

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Digital World Acquisition Stock Tumbles Amid Deal Delays With Trump Media, Truth Social

    The merger between Donald Trump's media group and Digital World Acquisition could collapse this week without a shareholder-approved extension, Reuters reported Monday.

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Is Esquire Financial (ESQ) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) and First Bancorp (FBP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Oil ETFs Up on Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Oil prices increased considerably on Sep 5 as OPEC+ producers agreed a small oil output cut.

  • Should you get a reverse mortgage?

    Reverse mortgages can provide much-needed cash flow to senior homeowners.

  • Bitcoin Bets Look Bearish as Futures Trading Hits Record Level

    The number of outstanding futures and perpetual contracts on bitcoin rises to a record, and traders are paying up to bet on further price declines – in a market that's already bearish.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in World Wrestling (WWE) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to World Wrestling (WWE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • U.S. oil futures edge higher a day after the OPEC+ decision to cut output

    U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as traders in the U.S., following a holiday on Monday, got a chance to react to a decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. The decision essentially reversed September's 100,000 barrel-per-day increase. In terms of signaling, "the move is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand very closely and is trying to manage supply to keep a floor on oil prices," said Noah Barrett, research analyst f

  • Gold prices at their highest in more than a week

    Gold futures climbed on Wednesday to their highest finish in just over a week, recouping their loss from a day earlier and then some. The yellow metal is "tentatively holding the $1,700 level and that might get tested tomorrow," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Gold is still vulnerable to another massive selloff, but for now it appears to be stabilizing." December gold rose $14.90, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,727.80 an ounce on Comex after losing about 0.6% on Tuesday. Prices for