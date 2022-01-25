A.D.A.M., Developers of Innovative 3D Bone Implant Biotech, Announces Chief Medical Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A.D.A.M., (Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing, Inc.), a leading-edge 3D implant manufacturing biotech company recently named as one of the "emerging technologies to watch in 2022" by The Economist, has announced the appointment of Carlton G. Savory MD as Chief Medical Officer.

A.D.A.M. was launched to disrupt the surgical implant industry currently dominated by costly and more invasive titanium implants. The biotech startup specializes in 3D printed bone implants made using biopolymers and bioceramics. Engaging Dr. Savory as CMO is a key milestone for the company, as he is a well-respected expert in orthopaedic surgery.

A Special Operations Surgeon and orthopaedic specialist, Dr. Savory served a long and decorated career in the military, before retiring in 1987 and working in private practice at the Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Georgia. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War as a Platoon Leader. Following the war, he graduated Medical School at Arizona University, and completed his surgical internship and orthopaedic residency at Letterman Army Medical Center and Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in San Francisco.

Dr. Savory served as Chief of Orthopaedics at Womack Army Hospital in Fort Bragg, NC, went on to be appointed as the first Delta Force surgeon, and later the first Command Surgeon of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). In 1983 Dr. Savory attended John Hopkins and completed a Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Surgery, following which he served at Walter Reed as Assistant Chief of Orthopaedics.

After a period in private practice, Dr. Savory was recalled to active duty in 1990 for the first Gulf War, serving in the 274th Forward Airborne Surgical Team. Following this time, he returned to practice at the Hughston Clinic, and retired in 2016. Since retiring from active practice Dr. Savory has served as a consultant to his former Clinic and the Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. He is also the Vice Chairman of National Infantry Museum and is the Advisory Board member for Mercer Medicine Harris County.

CEO Denys Gurak shared his excitement of Dr. Savory's appointment; "Dr. Savory's credentials and experience are truly outstanding. The collaboration between his knowledge, and A.D.A.M.'s technology, is set to revolutionize the future of orthopaedic solutions."

Dr. Savory joins A.D.A.M. at a propitious time, as the company successfully launched an equity crowdfunding campaign in late 2021, and is set to publicly announce partnerships with medical organizations in early 2022.

