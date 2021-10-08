U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,054.31
    -256.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ("D-MARKET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Hepsiburada completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) on or about July 1, 2021, selling approximately 57 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $12.00 per ADS. Then, Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 26, 2021, reporting revenue growth of 5.2%. D-MARKET also reported “lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products.” On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET’s ADS price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per ADS on this news, significantly below the IPO price. D-MARKET’s ADSs have continued to fall and currently trade at less than half of the IPO price.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


