U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,694.35
    -824.85 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

You’d be Nuts to Not Grab These Sony Deals Right Now!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Eventually, these deals will be gone! Sony cameras and lenses are still enjoying some awesome rebates right now. You can get a new camera or snag one with a brand new lens. Some of you want all the megapixels and the Sony a7r IV is available at a lower price right now too. But that’s not the only one. Check out all these deals after the break.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 14th, 2021

    Following Friday’s broad-based crypto rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

    Save big on Nintendo, Apple, XBox, Sony — even Purell!

  • 12 Incredibly Rare PlayStation Games You Probably Owned at Some Point

    Like many other collectibles and nostalgic media, retro PlayStation games have skyrocketed in price during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the rarest and most expensive titles are from long-forgotten JRPGs and other obscure/foreign franchises with relatively few copies in circulation, but there’s a solid chance that your favorite games of yesteryear have doubled, tripled or quadrupled in …

  • This touchless Taco Bell could be the future of drive-thrus

    Late-night munchies will be a little easier to satisfy for mobile customers at Taco Bell's new touchless drive-thru restaurant coming to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: When you're hungry, you want your food NOW.Flashback: Axios' crack local reporters in Minneapolis-St. Paul already flagged plans for this prototype fast-food joint back in February, pointing out its odd resemblance to a ba

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Investors don't have to stick with consumer goods businesses like Coca-Cola or McDonald's to earn big dividends. Established leaders in the technology industry can also create tons of cash through their businesses, lining shareholders' pockets. Here are three top dogs of the tech world that pay high-yielding dividends to investors.

  • Abbott's Freestyle® Libre 2 IOS App Cleared In U.S., Providing a Seamless Digital Experience to Simplify Diabetes Management

    ABBOTT PARK, Ill., /3BL Media/ - Abbott announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the FreeStyle® Libre 2 iOS application for use with compatible iPhones1, providi...

  • These 'vaccine passports' are why we can have nice things

    State and local governments are seeking to strike a balance between the public’s health and the nation’s economic needs through the use of “vaccine passports,” but these digital health records are not the magic bullets against COVID we had hoped.

  • Reddit iOS app now includes a TikTok-style video feed

    Reddit's iOS app is adding a TikTok-style video feed that lets you indulge in short clips.

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions don't happen often, but they are among the most frightening times for investors when they do occur. Recessions can be dangerous times for riskier stocks and companies that are unprofitable or have unproven business models. To invest during a recession, consider these five technology leaders that have the proven businesses and cash on hand to not only survive, but to thrive in any market environment.

  • ThirdAI raises $6M to democratize AI to any hardware

    Houston-based ThirdAI, a company building tools to speed up deep learning technology without the need for specialized hardware like graphics processing units, brought in $6 million in seed funding. Neotribe Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Firebolt Ventures co-led the investment, which will be used to hire additional employees and invest in computing resources, Anshumali Shrivastava, Third AI co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. Shrivastava, who has a mathematics background, was always interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially rethinking how AI could be developed in a more efficient manner.

  • ICYMI: We listened to Samsung’s $150 Galaxy Buds 2

    Engadget's recent tech reviews include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset and the SkulptSynth SE.

  • Lawmakers ask Amazon what it plans to do with palm print biometric data

    A group of senators sent new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy a letter Friday pressing the company for more information about how it scans and stores customer palm prints for use in some of its retail stores. The company rolled out the palm print scanners through a program it calls Amazon One, encouraging people to make contactless payments in its brick and mortar stores without the use of a card. Amazon introduced its Amazon One scanners late last year, and they can now be found in Amazon Go convenience and grocery stores, Amazon Books and Amazon four-star stores across the U.S. The scanners are also installed in eight Washington state-based Whole Foods locations.

  • House lawmakers join Senate in targeting app stores

    House Judiciary lawmakers on Friday introduced legislation meant to boost competition in app stores by setting rules for how companies like Google and Apple control their marketplaces.Why it matters: The bipartisan bill is the House companion to Senate legislation introduced earlier this week, showing the appetite from both chambers of Congress to take on the app store battle.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: House Judiciary antitrust su

  • HBO Max will reportedly overhaul its smart TV apps in the next few months

    HBO Max is reportedly planning to revamp all of its smart TV apps in the next four to five months as it acknowledges a shaky debut.

  • Nintendo's steady, stubborn approach proves successful as they dominate the charts

    New video game sales rankings released in the U.S. and Japan show demand for Switch games is strong, even by Nintendo's standard measures of success. Why it matters: With the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation still low in supply — and marquee new releases for Switch competitors delayed due to COVID — we're seeing the strength of Nintendo's steady, stubborn approach to the gaming business.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: In the U.S., Switch co

  • Islanders: Console Edition: Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

    ISLANDERS is a minimalist strategy game about building cities on colorful islands.

  • Will Your ELD Be Obsolete In 2022?

    Have you heard about the looming 3G sunset? This upcoming transition, which will largely take place in early 2022, has the potential to dramatically disrupt electronic logging device (ELD) communications for hundreds of thousands of devices. You can avoid being left without a functional device by talking with your ELD provider now. This situation has come about because the 5G, or fifth generation, communications technology being used by an increasing number of mobile devices needs more spectrum