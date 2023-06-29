D & O Green Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:D&O) last week's 5.9% decline must have disappointed private companies who have a significant stake

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in D & O Green Technologies Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

54% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders own 21% of D & O Green Technologies Berhad

Every investor in D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While the holdings of private companies took a hit after last week’s 5.9% price drop, insiders with their 21% also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about D & O Green Technologies Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About D & O Green Technologies Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in D & O Green Technologies Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at D & O Green Technologies Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in D & O Green Technologies Berhad. Our data shows that Golden Horizon Resources Limited is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 9.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Kheng Tay directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of D & O Green Technologies Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of D & O Green Technologies Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM1.2b stake in this RM6.0b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over D & O Green Technologies Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 46%, of the D & O Green Technologies Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand D & O Green Technologies Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for D & O Green Technologies Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

