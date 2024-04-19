D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for D.R. Horton, America's builder, the largest builder in the United States. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton.

Jessica Hansen: Thank you, Tom and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of this conference call, and D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's Annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This morning's earnings release can be found on our website at investor.drhorton.com, and we plan to file our 10-Q early next week. After this call, we will post updated investor and supplementary data presentations to our Investor Relations site on the Presentations section under News and Events for your reference. Now, I will turn the call over to Paul Romanowski, our President and CEO.

Paul Romanowski: Thank you, Jessica, and good morning. I'm pleased to also be joined on this call by Mike Murray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bill Wheat, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. For the second quarter, the D.R. Horton team delivered solid results, highlighted by earnings of $3.52 per diluted share. Our consolidated pre-tax income increased 23% to $1.5 billion on a 14% increase in revenues to $9.1 billion with a pre-tax profit margin of 16.8%. Our homebuilding return on inventory for the trailing 12 months ended March 31st was 29.9%, and our return on equity for the same period was 22.2%. Although inflation and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, our net sales orders increased 46% for the first quarter and 14% from the prior year quarter as the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points is still limited and the demographics supporting housing demand remained favorable.

Homebuyer demand during the spring selling season thus far has been good despite continued affordability challenges. With 45,000 homes in inventory, we are well-positioned to continue consolidating market share. Our average construction cycle times are back to normal and our housing inventory turns are improving. We continue to focus on capital efficiency to produce consistent, strong homebuilding operating cash flows and returns. Mike?

Michael Murray: Earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 29% to $3.52 per diluted share compared to $2.73 per share in the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.2 billion on consolidated revenues of $9.1 billion. Our second quarter home sales revenues increased 14% to $8.5 billion on 22,548 homes closed compared to $7.4 billion on 19,664 homes closed in the prior year. Our average closing price for the quarter was $375,500 flat sequentially and down 1% from the prior year quarter. Bill?

Bill Wheat: Our net sales orders in the second quarter increased 14% to 26,456 homes and order value increased 17% from the prior year to $10.1 billion. Our cancellation rate for the quarter was 15%, down from 19% sequentially and 18% in the prior year quarter. Our average number of active selling communities was up 4% sequentially and up 15% year-over-year. The average price of net sales orders in the second quarter was $380,400, up 1% sequentially and up 2% from the prior year quarter. To address affordability for homebuyers, we are still using incentives such as mortgage rate buydowns and we have reduced the prices and sizes of our homes where necessary. Based on current market conditions and mortgage rates, we expect our incentives to remain at these elevated levels in the near term.

Our sales continue to be primarily from homes under construction and completed homes and we will continue to start homes and maintain sufficient inventory to meet sales demand and aggregate market share. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen: Our gross profit margin on home sales revenues in the second quarter was 23.2%, up 30 basis points sequentially from the December quarter. On a per square foot basis, home sales revenues and stick and brick costs were both essentially flat in the quarter, while lot costs increased 3%. Our home sales gross margin for the full year of fiscal 2024 will be dependent on the strength of demand during the rest of the spring selling season in addition to changes in mortgage interest rates and other market conditions. For the third quarter, we expect our home sales gross margin to be similar to or slightly better than the second quarter. Bill?

Bill Wheat: In the second quarter, our homebuilding SG&A expenses increased by 13% from last year and homebuilding SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues was 7.2%, down 10 basis points from the same quarter in the prior year. Fiscal year-to-date homebuilding SG&A was 7.7% of revenues, up 20 basis points from the same period last year due primarily to the expansion of our operations to support growth. We will continue to control our SG&A while ensuring that our platform adequately supports our business. Paul?

Paul Romanowski: We started 24,900 homes in the March quarter and ended the quarter with 45,000 homes in inventory, up 3% from a year ago and up 6% sequentially. 27,600 of our homes at March 31st were unsold. 7,300 of our total unsold homes were completed, of which 790 had been completed for greater than six months. For homes we closed in the second quarter, our construction cycle time improved slightly from the first quarter and we are back to our historical average of four months from start to complete. We will maintain a sufficient starts pace and homes and inventory to meet demand and continue consolidating market share. Mike?

Michael Murray: Our homebuilding lot position at March 31st consisted of approximately 617,000 lots, of which 23% were owned and 77% were controlled through purchase contracts. We remain focused on our relationships with land developers across the country to maximize returns. These relationships allow us to build more homes on lots developed by others. Of the homes we closed this quarter, 62% were on a lot developed by Forestar or a third party. Our capital efficient and flexible lot portfolio is a key to our strong competitive position. Our second quarter homebuilding investments in lots, land and development totaled $2.4 billion. Our investments this quarter consisted of $1.4 billion for finished lots, $760 million for land development and $230 million for land acquisition. Paul?

Paul Romanowski: In the second quarter, our rental operations generated $33 million of pre-tax income on $371 million of revenues from the sale of 1,109 single-family rental homes and 424 multifamily rental units. Our rental property inventory at March 31st was $3.1 billion, which consisted of $1.3 billion of single-family rental properties and $1.8 billion of multi-family rental properties. We are not providing separate annual guidance for our rental segment due to the uncertainty regarding the timing of closings caused by interest rate volatility and capital market fluctuations. Based on our current pipeline of projects, we expect our rental revenues in the third quarter to be similar to the second quarter. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen: Forestar, our majority-owned residential lot development company reported revenues of $334 million for the second quarter on 3,289 lots sold with pre-tax income of $59 million. Forestar's owned and controlled lot position at March 31st was 96,100 lots. 60% of Forestar's owned lots are under contract with or subject to a right of first offer to D.R. Horton. $310 million of the finished lots we purchased in the second quarter were from Forestar. Forestar had approximately $800 million of liquidity at quarter end with a net debt to capital ratio of 16.4%. Forestar remains uniquely positioned to capitalize on the shortage of finished lots in the homebuilding industry and to aggregate significant market share over the next few years with its strong balance sheet, lot supply and relationship with D.R. Horton. Mike?

Michael Murray: Financial services earned $78 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter on $226 million of revenues, resulting in a pre-tax profit margin of 34.6%. During the second quarter, essentially all of our mortgage companies loan originations related to homes closed by our homebuilding operations and our mortgage company handled the financing for 80% of our buyers. FHA and VA loans accounted for 59% of the mortgage company's volume. Borrowers originating loans with DHI Mortgage this quarter had an average FICO score of 725 and an average loan to value ratio of 89%. First time homebuyers represented 57% of the closings handled by a mortgage company this quarter. Bill?

Bill Wheat: Our balanced capital approach focuses on being disciplined, flexible and opportunistic to sustain an operating platform that produces consistent returns, growth and cash flow. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage and significant liquidity, which provides us with the ability to adjust to changing market conditions. During the first six months of the year, our consolidated cash used in operations was $470 million and our homebuilding operations provided $408 million of cash. At March 31st, we had $5.7 billion of consolidated liquidity consisting of $3.1 billion of cash and $2.6 billion of available capacity on our credit facilities. Debt at the end of the quarter totaled $5.9 billion with no senior note maturities in fiscal 2024.

Our consolidated leverage at March 31st was 20% and consolidated leverage net of cash was 10.8%. At March 31st, our stockholders' equity was $23.8 billion and book value per share was $72.13, up 19% from a year ago. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31st, our return on equity was 22.2% and our consolidated return on assets was 15.1%. During the quarter, we paid cash dividends of $0.30 per share, totaling $99 million and our Board has declared a quarterly dividend at the same level to be paid in May. We repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for $402 million during the quarter and our fiscal year-to-date stock repurchases were $801 million. Jessica?

Jessica Hansen: For the third quarter, we currently expect to generate consolidated revenues of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion and homes closed by our homebuilding operations to be in the range of 23,500 homes to 24,000 homes. We expect our home sales gross margin in the third quarter to be approximately 23% to 23.5% and homebuilding SG&A as a percentage of revenues to be approximately 7%. We anticipate a financial services pre-tax profit margin of around 30% to 35% in the third quarter, and we expect our quarterly income tax rate to be approximately 24%. Our full year fiscal 2024 revenue, pricing and margins will be affected by market conditions and changes in mortgage rates in addition to our efforts to meet demand by balancing sales pace and price to maximize returns.

For the full year of fiscal 2024, we now expect to generate consolidated revenues of approximately $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion and expect homes closed by our homebuilding operations to be in the range of 89,000 to 91,000 homes. We continue to expect to generate approximately $3 billion of cash flow from our homebuilding operations. We now plan to purchase approximately $1.6 billion of our common stock for the full year in addition to our annual dividend payments of around $400 million. Finally, we now expect an income tax rate for fiscal 2024 in the range of 23.5% to 24%. We are balancing our cash flow utilization priorities to grow our operations, pay an increased dividend and consistently repurchase shares while maintaining strong liquidity and conservative leverage.

Paul?

Paul Romanowski: In closing, our results and position reflect our experienced teams, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings. All of these are key components of our operating platform that sustain our ability to produce consistent returns, growth and cash flow, while continuing to aggregate market share. We will maintain our disciplined approach to investing capital to enhance the long-term value of the company, which includes returning capital to our shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases on a consistent basis. Thank you to the entire D.R. Horton family of employees, land developers, trade partners, vendors and real estate agents for your continued focus and hard work. This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now host questions.

