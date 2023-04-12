D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHI) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that D.R. Horton's (NYSE:DHI) stock increased significantly by 6.0% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study D.R. Horton's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for D.R. Horton is:

28% = US$5.7b ÷ US$21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of D.R. Horton's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, D.R. Horton has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, D.R. Horton's exceptional 35% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared D.R. Horton's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 30% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is DHI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DHI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is D.R. Horton Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

D.R. Horton's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 7.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (92%) of its profits. So it looks like D.R. Horton is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, D.R. Horton is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 11% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 15%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that D.R. Horton's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

