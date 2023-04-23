D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of May to $0.25. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

D.R. Horton's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, D.R. Horton's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 8.3%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

D.R. Horton Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that D.R. Horton has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like D.R. Horton's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for D.R. Horton (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

