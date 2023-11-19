D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) jumps 4.4% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) which saw its share price drive 258% higher over five years. It's also up 27% in about a month. We note that D.R. Horton reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, D.R. Horton managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 29% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, D.R. Horton's TSR for the last 5 years was 277%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that D.R. Horton has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 59% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research D.R. Horton in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

