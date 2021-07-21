U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,506.00
    +106.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.50
    -30.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.70
    +13.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    +0.86 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -3.40 (-15.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0720
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,524.13
    +1,836.89 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.29
    +55.08 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.87
    +110.74 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

What We’d Like to See in The Sony RX1r III, If It Ever Comes Out

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The idea of a true companion camera is one that makes the most sense, like your phone. But good compact cameras can still be had. The Sony RX1 series was much loved by a lot of photographers. And for years, we’ve been expecting the Sony RX1r III to come out. Yet it hasn’t. Instead, Sony has been focusing very hard on much more advanced cameras. However, I think Sony, being a passion-based company, is missing a huge opportunity here. The world of the premium compact camera is still worth looking at. So here’s what we’d want in the Sony RX1r III.

50MP or 60+? How Would This Affect Autofocus?

This is where things are probably the most confusing; Sony has two high-megapixel camera bodies. But will Sony even use the sensors in these cameras? If they use the Sony a7r IV‘s sensor, then I hope that they revamp the autofocus a bit. Before the RX1r, there was the RX1. They didn’t need to go super high resolution with the camera. Instead, they can go for a lower megapixel alternative that’s centered on speed.

If Sony took the sensor from the Sony a7r IV and put it into a camera, it would be very appealing. It also wouldn’t conflict with the Sony a7c at all. Realistically speaking though, Sony might want to put the higher resolution sensor in the camera to make it more future-proof. If they made the Sony RX1r III have a lower-resolution sensor, then they’d need to crank something else up quite a bit like the frame rate. Either way, we’re still wondering about this one specifically.

But who would buy this? Well, there are tons of photojournalists and travelers who would love to use this camera. More than that, premium compact cameras are great to carry around at all times.

Weather Sealing

One of my biggest gripes with the Sony RX1R II was the lack of weather sealing. That’s incredibly important. This camera needs to be able to go everywhere with you and always be ready. You should be able to go from the desert, to the airport, and then to the beach with it. Lots of Sony cameras can’t do that. But hopefully, the Sony RX1r III will be able to do that easily.

There are a few routes Sony could go here too. The Fujifilm X100v isn’t fully weather-sealed at the lens. (You need to buy a UV filter to put on the front.) The Leica Q2 has had issues with things getting in the viewfinder. And Canon managed to create a weather-sealed compact camera with a zoom lens. How will Sony do it?

A New Lens

The Zeiss 35mm f2 that’s on the previous cameras probably won’t be used anymore. Zeiss has that lens on the ZX1 in some variant. So Sony would need to work on their own in some way. The company has made a lot of nice compact lenses. I think it’s possible we’d see a 40mm lens or a 28mm lens on the next camera. The Sony RX1r III could boast a 40mm f2 in a really small format.

Better Controls

Since the Sony RX1r II launched, the company has greatly updated its controls. They’d need to do a lot here. The camera would need a joystick. It would also need the new touch-capable menu system. Of course, that also means a much better screen. Sony now has much better dials and knobs too.

What would you like to see out of the Sony RX1r III if it were to launch? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nvidia About to Replace Intel in the Dow?

    The stock market bounced back hard on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) did quite well. Up 1.5% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT today, the Nasdaq is actually up slightly on the week after a big roller coaster ride. Many investors follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average more closely than the Nasdaq.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 21st, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, a Bitcoin move back through to $30,500 levels would deliver support to the broader market.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 21st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A fall back through the day’s pivot would bring support levels into play once more.

  • 2 AI Stocks to Watch for Rapid Growth

    We live in the digital world, powered by a digital economy, and that means, long-term, we should look to the tech sector for strong stock results. Specifically, we need to be cognizant of AI. AI, or artificial intelligence, may have been prominent in Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novels – his famous ‘Robot’ novels come to mind – but in the real world, AI is here now. We don’t have Daneel Olivaw tapping on our shoulders yet, but AI gives us machines that can learn, and software that can process

  • Where Will TSMC Be in 5 Years?

    The world's largest contract chipmaker has a bright future with plans to maintain its strong growth rates.

  • Intel has a lot of issues to address beyond earnings

    Intel Corp. is expected to provide clarity on many changes and developments under Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as the chip maker suffers through a wait-and-see approach from Wall Street.

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2021

    The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Meet AMD's Next Big Growth Driver

    AMD's enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom (EESC) business has gone supersonic since the second half of 2020 when the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S went into production and were made available for sale, which isn't surprising given that the consoles are powered by AMD's semi-custom chips. Now AMD's semi-custom business is slated to receive another shot in the arm with the arrival of Valve's Steam Deck, a handheld gaming console that will compete against Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) popular Switch handheld gaming system.

  • Pegasus: Amnesty releases new tool to check whether invasive spyware is secretly installed on a phone

    The tool could have been installed using a ‘zero-click’ exploit, so users would have no idea it was on their phone

  • SoftBank's robotics ambitions short circuit as Pepper loses power

    When SoftBank Group Corp's CEO Masayoshi Son unveiled the wide-eyed android Pepper in 2014, he painted a vision, once confined to science fiction, of a new era of personal robots in which his company would be the industry leader. That vision, and the company's expectations of demand for Pepper, proved overly optimistic, two sources familiar with the matter said. SoftBank will end sales of new Pepper units in 2023 at the latest as those parts become obsolete, according to the minutes of an internal meeting held in Paris in late May and reviewed by Reuters.

  • Microsoft Securing its Position with Cybersecurity Investments

    Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has come a long way in the last few years. It has transformed itself into a diversified business with a leading market share in several fast-growing industries such as cloud computing, social media, video communication, and video gaming. Today, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in the cybersecurity industry as well, which is likely to improve Microsoft’s long-term earnings potential in more ways than one. (See Microsoft stock charts on TipRanks) Micro

  • Chinese woman who found her video on Pornhub creates app to help other victims

    Tisiphone says she wants her app to be ‘powerful, unbiased and compassionate’

  • iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G

    Apple waited more than four years to follow up its original iPhone SE from 2016 with a second-generation model. It appears that the wait between the next two generations won’t be nearly as long. According to Digitimes, Apple is preparing to launch the third-generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. Industry sources claim … The post iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G appeared first on BGR.

  • Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Cornerstone of New Robotics Program in Latin America

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the integration of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system at Hospital Clinico de la Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS in Santiago, Chile, to support the teaching institution's new robotic surgery program. UC CHRISTUS is the latest institution to join Medtronic's Partners in Possibility Program, a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of the Hu

  • Edward Snowden calls for ban on commercial spyware trade after Pegasus project revelations

    Snowden calls for the NSO Group to ‘bear direct, criminal liability for the deaths and detentions of those targeted’ by Pegasus

  • Spyware Firm’s Claims That It Can’t Target Americans Don’t Add Up

    GettyThe Israeli software surveillance giant NSO Group has long claimed that its spyware can’t be used to go after U.S. targets, but a new report published this week is casting doubt on whether Americans are protected from the firm’s intrusive surveillance technology.According to the investigation, which a consortium of news organizations and security researchers published Sunday, NSO Group’s technology has been used against dozens of phones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, busi

  • The best budget TVs and streaming gadgets for students

    Here's the latest list of the best affordable smart TV's and streaming devices, chosen by experts from Engadget.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Microsoft secures court order to take down malicious 'homoglyph' domains

    Microsoft has secured a court order to take down several malicious “homoglyph” domains that were used to impersonate Office 365 customers and commit fraud. The technology giant filed a case earlier this month after it uncovered cybercriminal activity targeting its customers. After receiving a customer complaint about a business email compromise attack, a Microsoft investigation found that the unnamed criminal group responsible created 17 additional malicious domains, which were then used together with stolen customer credentials to unlawfully access and monitor Office 365 accounts in an attempt to defraud the customers' contacts.

  • Ansys To Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

    Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Arm are providing simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources. The collaboration marks the debut of Ansys' electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture to drive design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance. The Ansys products on Amazon EC2 helps to lower c