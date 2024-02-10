Dätwyler Holding AG Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. Dätwyler Holding missed earnings this time around, with CHF1.2b revenue coming in 2.5% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.93 also fell short of expectations by 18%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Dätwyler Holding's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of CHF1.18b in 2024. This would be a reasonable 2.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 24% to CHF4.87. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF1.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF6.14 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of CHF187, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Dätwyler Holding's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Dätwyler Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF220 and the most bearish at CHF155 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Dätwyler Holding shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Dätwyler Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 2.5% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% per year. So although Dätwyler Holding's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Dätwyler Holding. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

