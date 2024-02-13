Dätwyler Holding (VTX:DAE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CHF3.20

Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE) will pay a dividend of CHF3.20 on the 20th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is around the industry average.

Dätwyler Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Dätwyler Holding's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 40% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 124.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF2.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF3.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.1% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Dätwyler Holding's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Dätwyler Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Dätwyler Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

