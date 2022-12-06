U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.17
    -42.67 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.52
    -195.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,064.59
    -175.34 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.58
    -16.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    -1.56 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    -0.0470 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5490
    -0.1360 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,001.29
    -97.73 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.88
    -0.92 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.14
    -30.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

D&W Fine Pack Implements 100% Recycled Plastic Products Manufacturing

·2 min read

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D&W Fine Pack has announced the implementation of a multimillion-dollar investment in sustainability technology at its Fort Wayne, Indiana manufacturing facility.

DW Fine Pack Logo (PRNewsfoto/D&amp;W Fine Pack)
DW Fine Pack Logo (PRNewsfoto/D&W Fine Pack)

D&W Fine Pack's new technology produces FDA-certified food packaging at scale from 100% recycled PET plastic.

This new extrusion technology, slated to debut in January, 2023, is the largest of its kind in the US and gives the company the capability to make food packaging products from 100% post-consumer recycled PET, incorporating a broader range of plastic flake and saving energy in manufacturing.

This process creates FDA food grade PET sheet from plastics that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

This technology has achieved a global scale of acceptance, with international certifications from FDA, EFSA, Anvisa, Invima and Senasa.

"We are excited to expand our capability to run up to 100% recycled material, with flexibility between post-consumer and post-industrial waste PET that conforms with FDA requirements," said Gary Rehwinkel, CEO and President of D&W Fine Pack.

"The new infrastructure that we are implementing to support this initiative will allow us to streamline the process, become more efficient, and save energy. On average, the expectation is an energy savings of 29% versus conventional technology."

PET, or Polyethylene terephthalate, is a clear, strong, lightweight plastic that is widely recycled.

EFSA is the The European Food Safety Authority, Anvisa is the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Invima is the Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute and Senasa is The National Food Safety and Quality Service of Argentina.

For more information, visit dwfinepack.com

D&W Fine Pack LLC, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits. As a committed leader in sustainable developments, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

CONTACT: Annie Ham, Director of Marketing
D&W Fine Pack LLC
1372 North Old Laurens Road
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
annie.ham@dwfp.com
(843) 409-7638

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dw-fine-pack-implements-100-recycled-plastic-products-manufacturing-301695938.html

SOURCE D&W Fine Pack LLC

Recommended Stories

  • PepsiCo to increase use of reusable packaging

    PepsiCo Inc. said Monday it plans to double the percentage of all beverage servings it sells through reusable models to 20% by 2030 from 10% now. The beverage and snack giant said the goal is part of its PepsiCo Positive effort to put sustainability and people at the center of how the company will create growth and value. Reuse of containers is also a part of its plan to reduce virgin plastic per serving by 50% by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040. Share of PepsiCo fell 0.2% in premarket trade

  • Waste Management (WM) Up 7.5% in the Past 6 Months: Here's Why

    Shareholder-friendly steps as well as advanced waste collection and recycling techniques boost Waste Management (WM).

  • For Indigenous defenders of Brazil's rainforests, 'Lula is our only hope'

    Brazil's incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has pledged to reverse years of neglect in the Amazon rainforest, halting destruction in Indigenous reserves.

  • Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

    Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world's land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about 190 countries will assemble for nearly two weeks, starting Wednesday, at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, to finalize a framework for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030. The proposed framework also calls for reducing the rate of invasive species introduction and establishment by 50%, cutting pesticide use in half and eliminating the discharge of plastic waste.

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

    Benno Dorer had been named interim president and chief executive officer as board searches for a permanent chief.

  • Evercore’s Ibrahim to Succeed Chandler as Syndicate Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. plans to elevate George Ibrahim to lead its equity syndicate effort, succeeding Jay Chandler, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • LTC Vs. PEAK: Which Is The Better Buy?

    2022 will long be remembered as the year when real estate investment trusts (REITs) were clobbered by inflation and fears of recession. But since mid-October, many of these stocks have bounced back. Yields have risen, and many REITs have surpassed analysts’ expectations with improved third-quarter operating results. But with so many REITs to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys? Here are two of the leading healthcare REITs, compared by eight different measures to help

  • Tableau CEO steps down amid Salesforce leadership shakeup

    Mark Nelson is stepping down as the CEO of Tableau Software less than two years after replacing Adam Selipsky.

  • Blending the World’s Most Successful Loyalty Program With Web3

    The brains behind Starbucks Rewards, which now counts 60 million members worldwide, is back to design Starbucks Odyssey, a Web3 loyalty program. That's why Adam Brotman is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Wall St slides as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes

    U.S. markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. This weighed on the Nasdaq, where Tesla was one of the biggest fallers, pulling the tech-heavy index to its second straight decline. The data came on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.

  • What might you pay for a HELOC right now? These are the latest rates, and whether you should take one out now

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Meanwhile, rates on 20-year HELOCs saw a small increase to 7.82%, up from 7.79%, and 30-year HELOCs remained at 6.49% for the fifth straight week. Why might you opt for a HELOC — and what are the risks?

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike

    Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month. Costlier vegetables drove food inflation up to 10.0% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace since September 2018, due to supply constraints caused by a typhoon. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core CPI rose 6.5%, faster than October's 5.9%.

  • Conn's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 20.8% year-on-year to $321.20 million, beating the consensus of $315.55 million. Same-store sales decreased 27.0% versus last year. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.78) beat the consensus of $(0.83). Retail revenues decreased 24%, and the Credit segment revenues declined 5.7%. Costs and expenses for the quarter fell 9.8% Y/Y to $339.2 million. Operating loss for the quarter was $(17.9) million against a profit of $29.5 million last

  • Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and its German partner, BioNTech SE, fired back at Moderna Inc on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed. Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany.

  • 6 ETFs Up At Least 10% Last Week

    Last week was eventful for the global market as it kicked off with Cyber Monday. Plus, chances of smaller Fed rate hikes in December and upbeat U.S. jobs data led to the upside in Wall Street.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • Embattled KuCoin CEO defends high-yield product, hires accountants to verify reserves

    Are crypto platforms adequately educating users about risk?