‘All I’d want is $1 per year': An NYC grocery billionaire just said he wants to buy CNN — offers to run the embattled network for pennies. Who is this mogul and why is he interested?

Another billionaire has added a media company to his wishlist: John Catsimatidis, the chairman and CEO of grocery chains Gristedes Foods and D'Agostino Supermarkets. He’s telling news outlets he’d be willing to purchase CNN from Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I’d go run the place tomorrow morning, and all I’d want is $1 per year and a piece of the upside,” the grocery mogul, told the New York Post.

Catsimatidis’ comments follow a difficult year for the media outlet, which has faced declining viewership and turnover in the C-suite. Chief executive Chris Licht was let go after a brief one-year stint as head of the company and a disastrous town hall with Donald Trump that the network’s most lauded reporters roundly criticized. David Zaslav, the chief executive of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and cited as Licht’s strongest backer, is now looking for a replacement to turn the struggling company around.

And given the opportunity, Catsimatidis says he could run CNN better.

Catsimatidis has big plans for CNN

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, the grocery CEO said he believed he could quadruple viewership rapidly.

“CNN only has, what, 400,000 viewers every night,” he said. “I told them … I’ll have it up to 2 million in one year.”

Catsimatidis also indicated that he’d be willing to consider joint ventures to finance the deal and that he could “double the profits” relatively quickly if given control.

His strategy would include making the content more bipartisan in an effort to broaden viewership — though his lack of televised media experience and highly partisan views raise inevitable doubts.

Who is John Catsimatidis?

Born in Greece and raised in New York, Catsimatidis is an entrepreneur, politician and radio show host. Besides grocery stores, his holdings include a real estate firm, an aviation company, an oil refinery and the Hellenic Times newspaper.

He also hosts The Cats Roundtable radio show. His radio station WABC-AM 770 is ranked 11th in New York City based on Neilsen’s data.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $4.1 billion.

As for his political leanings, Catsimatidis was a registered Democrat who donated to the Bill Clinton campaign until 2009. He later decided to run for mayor as a Republican and has been a prominent voice on the conservative aisle ever since.

He supported Donald Trump during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns (reportedly to the tune of more than $600,000) but has recently said that he trusts the courts to legitimately adjudicate recent charges against the former president.

Is CNN even for sale?

Financial struggles in the media industry have ignited speculation about spin-offs and mergers. CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been sending mixed signals to financial observers. The company has laid off staff in an attempt to tackle its $50 billion debt burden.

CNN has seen primetime viewership decline 25%, while annual profits have slipped from $1.25 billion to $750 million. Investment bankers believe the outlet could be sold for $5 billion to $6 billion if it’s ever put on the market.

However, CNN’s parent company’s stock is up over 30% in the first half of 2023.

And while it may be disappointing for a few interested buyers to hear — including former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker — the network certainly isn’t on the market right now. And Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t given any sign they intend to sell the brand.

