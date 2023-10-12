D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) closed the most recent trading day at $0.97, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.47% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.11, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.84 million, reflecting a 66.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.56 per share and a revenue of $10.96 million, demonstrating changes of -30.23% and +52.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Story continues

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research