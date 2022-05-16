U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

D2iQ Partners with GitLab Inc. to Accelerate the Deployment of Smart Cloud Native Applications

·3 min read

D2iQ and GitLab combine the power of Kubernetes and DevOps to deliver more efficient operations and faster time-to-market for new applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications, today announced a partnership with GitLab Inc., The One DevOps Platform for software innovation, to automate and simplify the deployment of containerized workloads, accelerating software delivery cycle times.

D2iQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/D2iQ)
D2iQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/D2iQ)

Through this partnership, users can now run the GitLab Kubernetes Operator on the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), providing consistent upgrades, deployment and security policies for infrastructures and applications. Enterprise organizations can also safely deploy a project to DKP from a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline with a cluster attached to GitLab, providing enhanced flexibility and agility.

"The partnership between GitLab and D2iQ allows joint customers to build, test, deploy, and run modern apps at scale," said Jaimie Kander, Sr. Manager of Alliance Partner Programs and Go To Market at GitLab. "GitLab's single application for the DevOps lifecycle encourages continuous testing and allows increased visibility, which makes it easier to securely adopt the next generation of cloud-native technologies."

According to the findings in the "Kubernetes in the Enterprise Annual Report," a lack of IT resources was the most prevalent challenge in growing Kubernetes adoption across the enterprise. Full integration of GitOps workflows along with declarative APIs enables easier management of Kubernetes clusters in production environments. DKP reduces the operational loads on DevOps teams so they can focus on innovation, not just supporting infrastructure. In addition, DKP's user-friendly control plane provides a variety of development approaches using GitLab, including ongoing delivery and deployment with FluxCD, which is designed for Kubernetes and supports multi-cluster and multi-tenant use cases.

"Organizations of all sizes are under more pressure than ever to drive innovation, performance, and speed," said Tobi Knaup, CEO of D2iQ. "Combining the leading Kubernetes and DevOps platforms enables organizations to achieve a new level of business performance. D2iQ and GitLab are delivering a best-in-class solution and an unmatched user experience to enable our customers to achieve success in Day 2 operations."

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform can be experienced live at D2iQ's booth at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU on May 16-20, 2022. For more information, visit: www.D2IQ.com

About D2iQ
D2iQ accelerates Day 2 success for smart cloud-native applications on enterprise Kubernetes. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) includes everything needed to adopt Kubernetes easily and expand Kubernetes use to multiple clusters across any infrastructure, whether on-premise, in the cloud, in air-gapped environments, or at the edge, and to enable smart cloud-native applications.

D2iQ eliminates roadblocks to success, such as lack of skills, with our Kubernetes and cloud-native expertise, alleviates operational complexity with a simpler and easy-to-use platform, and addresses security concerns with military-grade security.

D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at http://www.d2iq.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d2iq-partners-with-gitlab-inc-to-accelerate-the-deployment-of-smart-cloud-native-applications-301547194.html

SOURCE D2iQ

