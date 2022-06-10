D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022.
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
John Baker
281,971,522
100.00%
3,011
0.00%
Tim Connor
278,970,440
98.93%
3,004,093
1.07%
J. Ian Giffen
281,962,252
100.00%
12,281
0.00%
Robert Courteau
281,970,772
100.00%
3,761
0.00%
Tracy Edkins
281,963,452
100.00%
11,081
0.00%
David L. Johnston
281,964,202
100.00%
10,331
0.00%
