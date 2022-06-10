D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

U.S. markets closed

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

John Baker

281,971,522

100.00%

3,011

0.00%

Tim Connor

278,970,440

98.93%

3,004,093

1.07%

J. Ian Giffen

281,962,252

100.00%

12,281

0.00%

Robert Courteau

281,970,772

100.00%

3,761

0.00%

Tracy Edkins

281,963,452

100.00%

11,081

0.00%

David L. Johnston

281,964,202

100.00%

10,331

0.00%

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

For further information, please contact:
Craig Armitage, Investor Relations
IR@D2L.com
(416) 347-8954



