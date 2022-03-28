U.S. markets closed

D2L Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

D2L
·24 min read
D2L
D2L

  • Total revenue grows 22% for Q4 to US$41.4 million and 20% for full year to US$151.9 million

  • Subscription and support revenue increases by 19% for Q4 to US$36.2 million and by 19% for full year to US$134.7 million

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

“We had a strong fourth quarter to close out an excellent year, which saw us complete our public offering, achieve our target of 20% top-line growth, add roughly $25 million in new annual recurring revenue, and significantly grow our base of customers across our key verticals,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Our record results speak to increasing new customer momentum and the sustained tailwinds in our markets.”

Mr. Baker added: “As we look ahead to a new fiscal year, our outlook for sustained growth is supported by increasing demand for better learning experiences as evidenced by robust RFP activity both in North America and internationally. With a strong balance sheet, we are pursuing a strategy to press our advantage by making significant investments in both direct and indirect go-to-market strategies and enhancements to our platform that will bring even greater value to educators, employers, and learners.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $41.4 million, up 22% from the comparative period in the prior year.

  • Subscription and support revenue of $36.2 million, an increase of 19% over the prior year.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue2 increased by $25.0 million or 19% year-over-year to $154.5 million as at Jan 31, 2022, compared with $129.5 million as at January 31, 2021.

  • Continued success retaining and expanding revenue from the existing customer base, with Net Revenue Retention2 of 107% at year end, consistent with the prior year.

  • Gross Profit of $26.5 million (64.0% of revenue), an increase of 34% from Gross Profit of $19.8 million (58.5% of revenue) in the prior year.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit1 of $26.5 million (Adjusted Gross Margin1 of 64.1%), an increase of 34% from Adjusted Gross Profit of $19.9 million (Adjusted Gross Margin of 58.5%) in the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $0.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

  • Loss for the period decreased to $3.9 million, compared with a loss for the period of $11.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributable to an increase in gross profit and the fact the prior year period included an $8.1 million loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares.

  • Cash flow used in operating activities of $4.0 million, versus $1.3 million in the prior year, and negative Free Cash Flow1 of $4.1 million, compared with negative $1.6 million in the prior year.

  • In November 2021, completed initial public offering (IPO) for total gross proceeds of $120.1 million (C$150.0 million), $69.8 million (C$88 million) to D2L after factoring the secondary offering and underwriter commissions.

  • Strong balance sheet at year end, with cash of $114.7 million and no debt.

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of this press release.
2 Please refer to “Key Performance Indicators” section of this press release.

Fourth Quarter Business & Operating Highlights

  • D2L’s customer list grew to 1,150 at January 31, 2022 (from over 970 as at January 31, 2021) representing a broad cross-section of colleges, universities, K-12 school districts and companies in more than 40 countries.

  • Appointed seasoned technology executive Stephen Laster as Chief Operating Officer, to lead D2L’s product and services teams focusing on building an extraordinary client experience and a learning platform that helps people achieve more than they dreamed possible.

  • Built on progress with the agreement signed in fall 2021 with the State University of New York (SUNY) to make D2L Brightspace available to its full network of campuses, with 57 campuses already electing to migrate, allowing faculty and approximately 370,000 students with access to a single, flexible and streamlined learning innovation platform.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with the University of Phoenix to help support their upcoming direct-assessment, competency-based education programs.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with Pittsburgh Technical College to deliver D2L Brightspace to more than 1,500 learners across more than 30 associate, bachelor’s and certificate programs.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with University of Cape Town, the oldest higher education institution in South Africa, to deliver D2L Brightspace to nearly 29,000 students who come from over 100 countries across the globe.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with British Columbia’s Ministry of Education to help deliver D2L Brightspace’s exceptional, flexible learning experiences for up to 670,000 K-12 learners across the province.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center to improve outcomes across three K-12 education milestones and grow its US professional learning reach.

  • Renewed existing customer agreements with the University System of Georgia and Minnesota State University to continue delivering exceptional learning experiences across these systems.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with the International Sports Sciences Association, a leading fitness and exercise certification association, to train and certify professional fitness trainers, personal trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, and nutritionists.

  • Signed a new customer agreement with Supporting Families Together Association, an organization that provides services and supports to member agencies positively impacting children, parents and childcare providers, to help deliver employee training and continuing education programs.

  • Received the following awards and recognition: the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2022 in Canada; the 2021 Candidate Experience Award for employers in the small employee category and the number four employer overall in North America – ahead of other major brands and companies; and named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People in 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Selected Financial Measures

Three months ended January 31,

Fiscal year ended January 31,

2022

2021

Change

Change

2022

2021

Change

Change

$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%

Subscription & Support Revenue

36,191

30,290

5,901

19.5

%

134,688

112,916

21,772

19.3

%

Professional Services & Other Revenue

5,215

3,646

1,569

43.0

%

17,192

13,456

3,736

27.8

%

Total Revenue

41,406

33,936

7,470

22.0

%

151,880

126,372

25,508

20.2

%

Gross Profit

26,516

19,841

6,675

33.6

%

87,947

77,080

10,867

14.1

%

Adjusted Gross Profit 1

26,544

19,864

6,680

33.6

%

96,146

77,158

18,988

24.6

%

Adjusted Gross Margin1

64.1

%

58.5

%

63.3

%

61.1

%

Loss for the period

(3,860

)

(11,167

)

7,307

65.4

%

(97,653

)

(41,496

)

(56,157

)

-135.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)1

(433

)

(1,021

)

588

57.6

%

136

6,020

(5,884

)

-97.7

%

Cash Flows from (used in) Operating Activities

(3,965

)

(1,343

)

(2,622

)

-195.2

%

112

16,808

(16,696

)

-99.3

%

Free Cash Flow1

(4,061

)

(1,604

)

(2,457

)

-153.2

%

(684

)

15,132

(15,186

)

-100.4

%

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of this press release for more details.

Financial Outlook

D2L is initiating financial guidance for fiscal 2023 (12 months ended January 31, 2023) as a supplement to the target operating model in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended January 31, 2022, which reflects the operating levels the Company expects to achieve by fiscal 2025 and maintain thereafter. Consistent with the expectations outlined during its IPO, D2L plans to make significant growth investments in fiscal 2023, including investing in sales and marketing go-to-market activities, and product development, to capitalize on the growth opportunity available in its addressable market. Specifically, for fiscal 2023 the Company is issuing the following guidance:

  • Total revenue in the range of $179 million to $182 million, implying growth of 18% to 20% over fiscal 2022; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $12 million to $14 million.

Conference Call & Webcast
D2L management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.

Date:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. (ET)

Dial in number:

Canada: 1 (226) 828-7575 or 1 (833) 950-0062

United States: 1 (844) 200-6205

Access code: 856621

Webcast:

A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/

Replay:

Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403

(replay code: 992139)

Available until April 5, 2022

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “target”, “forecasts”, “projection”, “potential”, “prospects”, “strategy”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seek”, “believes”, “opportunity”, “guidance”, “aim”, “goal” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, “will”, “can”, or negative versions thereof, “be taken”, “occur”, “continue” or “be achieved”, and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information relates to the Company’s future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: new, renewed and expanded customer relationships; and the statements under the heading “Financial Outlook”.

Forward-looking information, including the Company’s guidance for fiscal 2023 total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company’s ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company’s ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company’s ability to manage growth effectively; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of Bayfield Design Inc.; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company’s ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company’s ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel; and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified in the Company’s annual management’s discussion and analysis or in the subsequently-filed annual information form for fiscal 2022, in each case as filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

For further information, please contact:
Craig Armitage, Investor Relations
IR@D2L.com
(416) 347-8954

D2L Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In U.S. dollars)

As at January 31, 2022 and 2021

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,675,495

$

45,219,561

Trade and other receivables

26,155,906

14,620,383

Uninvoiced revenue

2,253,146

3,090,154

Prepaid expenses

7,930,462

5,355,166

Deferred commissions

3,711,334

3,441,396

154,726,343

71,726,660

Non-current assets:

Restricted cash

84,383

Other receivables

207,018

Prepaid expenses

178,585

1,079,974

Deferred income taxes

139,101

237,809

Right-of-use assets

1,323,017

2,932,487

Property and equipment

2,323,708

2,917,308

Deferred commissions

7,510,242

6,174,607

Intangible assets

5,537,024

340,719

Goodwill

7,474,647

Total assets

$

179,212,667

$

85,700,965

Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

24,340,115

$

21,779,773

Deferred revenue

82,915,871

68,679,553

Lease liabilities

1,199,013

2,092,319

Provisions

3,265,449

111,720,448

92,551,645

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred income taxes

418,403

232,915

Lease liabilities

693,921

2,021,425

Redeemable convertible preferred shares

178,183,535

1,112,324

180,437,875

112,832,772

272,989,520

Shareholders' equity (deficiency):

Share capital

354,277,986

217,633

Additional paid-in capital

41,686,794

45,285,371

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,330,708

)

(4,190,459

)

Deficit

(326,254,177

)

(228,601,100

)

66,379,895

(187,288,555

)

Commitments and contingencies

Related party transactions

Subsequent events

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

$

179,212,667

$

85,700,965

D2L Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

Revenue:

Subscription and support

$

134,688,176

$

112,916,372

Professional services and other

17,191,887

13,455,856

151,880,063

126,372,228

Cost of revenue:

Subscription and support

43,962,815

39,284,128

Professional services and other

19,970,476

10,008,565

63,933,291

49,292,693

Gross profit

87,946,772

77,079,535

Expenses:

Sales and marketing

65,404,852

32,293,778

Research and development

46,599,481

30,816,826

General and administrative

50,656,674

12,188,037

162,661,007

75,298,641

Income (loss) from operations

(74,714,235

)

1,780,894

Interest and other income (expense):

Interest expense

(295,175

)

(233,998

)

Interest income

170,143

83,121

Other income

-

18,732

Loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares

(22,028,109

)

(43,183,531

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(949,755

)

228,617

(23,102,896

)

(43,087,059

)

Loss before income taxes

(97,817,131

)

(41,306,165

)

Income taxes expense (recovery):

Current

245,446

293,848

Deferred

(409,500

)

(104,131

)

(164,054

)

189,717

Loss for the year

(97,653,077

)

(41,495,882

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation income (loss)

859,751

(213,879

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(96,793,326

)

$

(41,709,761

)

Loss per share – basic

$

(2.88

)

$

(1.57

)

Loss per share – diluted

$

(2.88

)

$

(1.57

)

Weighted average number of common shares – basic

33,918,112

26,467,458

Weighted average number of common shares – diluted

33,918,112

26,467,458

D2L Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

Share Capital

Additional paid-in

Accumulated other

Deficit

Total

Shares

Amount

capital

comprehensive loss

Balance, January 31, 2020

26,467,193

$

204,587

$

44,534,317

$

(3,976,580

)

$

(187,105,218

)

$

(146,342,894

)

Issuance of Class O common shares on exercise of options

1,575

13,046

(4,920

)

8,126

Stock-based compensation

755,974

755,974

Other comprehensive loss

(213,879

)

(213,879

)

Loss for the year

(41,495,882

)

(41,495,882

)

Balance, January 31, 2021

26,468,768

$

217,633

$

45,285,371

$

(4,190,459

)

$

(228,601,100

)

$

(187,288,555

)

Issuance of Class O common shares on exercise of options

1,543,462

17,932,504

(6,502,427

)

11,430,077

Stock-based compensation

68,821,936

68,821,936

Conversion of Series A and Series B Preferred shares, Class A common shares, Class O common shares and Class T shares to Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares

19,381,248

266,034,420

(65,822,119

)

200,212,301

Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares upon IPO

5,489,757

75,069,071

75,069,071

Share issuance costs

(5,229,322

)

(5,229,322

)

Issuance of Subordinate Voting

Shares on exercise of options

29,267

253,680

(95,967

)

157,713

Other comprehensive income

859,751

859,751

Loss for the year

(97,653,077

)

(97,653,077

)

Balance, January 31, 2022

52,912,502

$

354,277,986

$

41,686,794

$

(3,330,708

)

$

(326,254,177

)

$

66,379,895


D2L Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

Operating activities:

Loss for the year

$

(97,653,077

)

$

(41,495,882

)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation of property and equipment

1,505,476

1,248,324

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570,267

1,869,832

Amortization of intangible assets

423,396

17,727

Interest expense on lease liabilities

161,866

225,230

Fair value loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares

22,028,109

43,183,531

Stock-based compensation

68,821,936

755,974

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

––

(3,331

)

Loss on disposal of ROU assets

14,543

––

Net interest income, less lease liability interest

(36,834

)

(74,353

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(164,054

)

189,717

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade and other receivables

(11,440,504

)

(102,621

)

Uninvoiced revenue

881,396

(2,479,634

)

Prepaid expenses

(4,829,078

)

(2,098,667

)

Deferred commissions

(1,674,427

)

(2,129,580

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,815,053

5,899,196

Provisions

3,265,449



Deferred revenue

14,790,210

11,652,805

ROU assets and liabilities

(6,880

)

121,498

Interest received

170,143

83,121

Interest paid

(133,309

)

(8,768

)

Income taxes paid

(397,430

)

(46,835

)

Cash flows from operating activities

112,251

16,807,284

Financing activities:

Payment of lease liabilities

(2,349,105

)

(2,146,651

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

11,587,790

8,126

Borrowings on credit facility

7,000,003

Repayments to credit facility

(7,000,003

)

Proceeds from issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares upon IPO

75,069,071

Share issuance costs

(5,229,322

)

Net proceeds from Secondary Offering

42,984,983

Remittance of taxes withheld on Secondary Offering

(34,996,572

)

Secondary Offering funds applied towards Shareholder Loan on behalf of Shareholder

(7,988,411

)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

79,078,434

(2,138,525

)

Investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(795,958

)

(1,676,196

)

Issuance of shareholder loan

(16,143,854

)

Repayment of shareholder loan

12,290,894

Acquisition of business from related party

(5,566,118

)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(10,215,036

)

(1,676,196

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

395,902

843,292

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

69,371,551

13,835,855

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

45,303,944

31,468,089

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

114,675,495

$

45,303,944

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management’s perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and key performance indicators to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), as adjusted for changes in the fair value of redeemable preferred shares, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, transaction-related expenses and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)

Three months ended
January 31

Fiscal year ended
January 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loss for the period

(3,860

)

(11,167

)

(97,653

)

(41,496

)

Loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares

-

8,123

22,028

43,184

Stock-based compensation(1)

1,662

331

68,822

756

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

502

405

950

(229

)

Transaction-related costs(2)

737

347

2,529

347

Other (income) loss (3)

-

(19

)

-

(19

)

Interest income net of interest expense

33

50

125

151

Income tax expense (recovery)

(544

)

63

(164

)

190

Depreciation and amortization

1,037

846

3,499

3,136

Adjusted EBITDA

(433

)

(1,021

)

136

6,020

Revenue

41,406

33,936

151,880

126,372

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

-1.0

%

-3.0

%

0.1

%

4.8

%

(1) In Fiscal 2022, these expenses were impacted by non-cash, stock-based compensation (as discussed in Note 15 of the Company’s consolidated audited financial statements) which affects the year-over-year comparisons.
(2) These costs include professional, legal, consulting and accounting fees incurred in connection with the IPO, which closed on November 3, 2021 and related other activities, and are not considered indicative of continuing operations. These costs did not meet the criteria for capitalization and thus were expensed in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Share issuance costs that met the criteria for capitalization are described in Note 13(b) of the Company’s consolidated audited financial statements.
(3) Represents gains recognized from subleasing activities and are considered non-recurring and not reflective of continuing operations.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

Three months ended
January 31

Fiscal year ended
January 31

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross profit for the period

26,516

19,841

87,947

77,080

Stock based compensation

28

23

8,199

78

Adjusted Gross Profit

26,544

19,864

96,146

77,158

Revenue

41,406

33,936

151,880

126,372

Adjusted Gross Margin

64.1

%

58.5

%

63.3

%

61.1

%

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margins

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

Three months ended
January 31

Fiscal year ended
January 31

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow (used in) from operating activities

(3,965

)

(1,343

)

112

16,808

Purchase of property and equipment,net of proceeds on disposal

(96

)

(261

)

(796

)

(1,676

)

Free Cash Flow

(4,061

)

(1,604

)

(684

)

15,132

Revenue

41,406

33,936

151,880

126,372

Free Cash Flow Margin

-9.8

%

-4.7

%

-0.5

%

12.0

%

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that an increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. Annual recurring revenue as at January 31, 2022 was $154.5 million ($129.5 million as at January 31, 2021).

  • Net Revenue Retention Rate: We define Net Revenue Retention Rate for a fiscal year by considering all customers at the beginning of a fiscal year, and dividing our annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers at the end of the fiscal year, by the annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers in the prior fiscal year. By implication, this ratio, expressed as a percentage, excludes any sales from new customers acquired during the fiscal year, but does include incremental sales from the existing base of customers during the fiscal year being measured. We believe that measuring the ability to retain and expand revenue generated from the existing customer base is a key indicator of the long-term value that we provide to customers. Net Revenue Retention Rate for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 was 107% (107% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021).


