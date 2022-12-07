D2L Inc. Announces Promotion of Stephen Laster to President

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced the promotion and appointment of Stephen Laster to the role of President. Laster joined D2L in the fourth quarter of 2021 as Chief Operating Officer. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation, product development, and technology enablement. In this expanded role, Laster will lead D2L's strategy, product, services, sales, and marketing teams, working alongside Founder and CEO John Baker.

D2L Inc. (CNW Group/D2L Inc.)

"Stephen has already had a tremendous positive impact on our organization in leading the expansion and evolution of the Brightspace platform, elevating our client experience, and bringing additional operational rigor to make D2L better equipped to scale efficiently," said John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of D2L. "I'm excited for Stephen to take on a broader role and to collaborate on shaping the direction of D2L."

"Over its 20-year history, inspired by a clear vision to transform the way the world learns, D2L has established an excellent foundation for future growth," added Stephen Laster. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with John and the executive team to execute on our priorities and expand our leadership position in edtech."

Prior to joining D2L, Laster served on the executive team at Ellucian, a software and service provider for higher education, where he was Chief Product Officer. Previously, he held senior roles at Penn Foster, a leading provider of career-focused training programs. Laster's extensive experience in the education sector also includes more than seven years on the senior leadership team as Chief Digital Officer at McGraw-Hill Education. He also previously served as Chief Information Officer for Harvard Business School.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

Story continues

SOURCE D2L Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c3962.html