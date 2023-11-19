When Will D2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL) Breakeven?

D2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. D2L Inc. cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The CA$422m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$18m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which D2L will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

D2L is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Consumer Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for D2L given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that D2L has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

