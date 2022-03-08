U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.32
    +0.92 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4640
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,302.50
    -25.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.05
    +6.43 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,047.14
    -174.27 (-0.69%)
     
Dable appoints Head of Business Development in mainland China and Hong Kong to speed up its expansion in Greater China

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable, the world's leading content discovery and native advertising platform, announced it has recently appointed a Head of Business Development in Mainland China and Hong Kong to speed up its business expansion in Greater China.

Dable, based in South Korea, is a media-tech company that provides a personalized content recommendation solution and native ad platform to 11 markets by partnering with over 3000 premium media. Dable is currently the No.1 content discovery platform in Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia. It also ranked first in market share in Taiwan last year. Dable plans to accelerate its expansion in Greater China by appointing Tianxi Sun (mainland China) and Jan Cheng (Hong Kong), who bring extensive experience from the digital marketing and media tech sector in mainland China and Hong Kong, as the Head of Business Development.

Tianxi Sun and Jan Cheng, Head of Business Development at Dable Mainland China(left) and Hong Kong(Right)
Tianxi Sun and Jan Cheng, Head of Business Development at Dable Mainland China(left) and Hong Kong(Right)

Tianxi Sun, Head of Business Development at Dable Mainland China, has been working in the advertising industry for over 12 years. He started his career as a planner in the 4A's and jumped into the ad-tech world after receiving his MBA degree in 2012. Tianxi has previously worked for Miaozhen Systems, the leading third-party technology company in China as a pre-sale team leader and Tencent advertising platform as a senior sales manager. In the recent four years, Tianxi noticed that Chinese brands were starting to enter the overseas markets at an unprecedented scale. In regard to this trend, he helped many successful advertising campaigns of top Chinese brands to reach their target markets.

"As the team director of Dable Mainland China, I am in charge of strategizing the overall business expansion in the Chinese market. I'm also looking forward to finding out how brands in China can leverage Dable's native ad platform and AI technology to achieve exponential growth in the overseas markets." said Tianxi, Head of Business Development at Dable Mainland China.

Jan Cheng, Head of Business Development at Dable Hong Kong, has 13 years of experience working in the media and ad-tech industry. He led publishers to switch to programmatic advertising. Jan developed key accounts to explore incremental investment opportunities via digital media planning and buying on different channels and led to monetizing the unsold inventory programmatically for the press such as the Asia City Media Group and the New York Times. In addition, he established a tailor-made programmatic solution and designed commitment packages for clients to secure sales volume and develop sustainable business relationships at Vpon Big Data Group, a leading big data company in Asia.

"Our business is based on monetizing inventories of publishers as well as contributing to the advertiser's profit through planning strategies. I will use my all-round business development and operational experience with solid digital knowledge to contribute to clients' growth by driving revenue and productivity." said Jan Cheng, Head of Business Development at Dable Hong Kong.

"Despite the fierce competition among global companies, Dable ranked first in market share in Taiwan last year following Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia based on its excellent technology. Tianxi Sun and Jan Cheng are top experts who are recognized in the industry. I trust that their experience, insight, and global business experience will play a major role in helping Dable establish and solidify its business in Greater China," said Chaehyun Lee, Dable's CEO. "We will establish ourselves as the No.1 content discovery and native advertising platform in Greater China while continuing to recruit professional talents from local industries to lead technological innovation."

About Dable

Dable is the world's leading content discovery and native advertising platform. Dable analyzes the interests of website visitors by using world-class big data processing and personalization technologies. It recommends personalized content and ads that visitors may find interesting. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seoul, Dable is partnered with over 3,000 premium media worldwide including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and mainland China. For more detailed information about Dable, visit http://dable.io/en/ .

SOURCE Dable

